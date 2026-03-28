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When Amitabh Bachchan turned his BIG win into Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singhs special moment, Even if you werent...

When Amitabh Bachchan turned his BIG win into Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh’s special moment, ‘Even if you weren’t…’

In a rare and touching moment, a veteran superstar chose to shift the spotlight away from himself to celebrate a younger actor’s journey. The unexpected gesture not only surprised fans but also reflected the deep sense of camaraderie that defines the film industry.

Dhurandhar’s massive success followed by Dhurandhar The Revenge, which created huge impact across box office with record-breaking numbers strong fan response and growing craze around Ranveer Singh performance. Spy drama genre again stands at center stage with audience celebrating intensity scale storytelling. Success of this franchise put the spotlight on Ranveer Singh’s journey in the film industry. While present moment belongs to him many fans now recall one emotional throwback when biggest legend of Hindi cinema turned his own victory into a special tribute. That rare gesture still lives in memory of cinema lovers as symbol of respect between generations.

What happened during the iconic award moment?

Moment dates back to the 2016 award ceremony, where Amitabh Bachchan received the Best Actor honor for film Piku. On same stage Ranveer Singh also won for film Bajirao Mastani. While accepting trophy Amitabh Bachchan surprised everyone with heartfelt words. He said, “I want to thank the Screen Awards, but the happiest moment is that Ranveer is standing right next to me. Even if you weren’t here today, I dedicate this award to you.” This simple yet powerful statement instantly turned the spotlight toward the younger star.

Why did this gesture stand out?

Instead of focusing on his own achievement Amitabh Bachchan used moment to uplift Ranveer Singh. Such moments rarely happen on big stages where competition often dominates atmosphere. His words showed deep admiration for new generation talent. Audience present at event responded with loud applause while industry members praised humility behind this act.

What did Ranveer Singh say after this?

Ranveer Singh looked emotional while reacting to this tribute. He shared that this recognition would remain most special for him since he got chance to share it with person who inspired him to become actor. He openly expressed love respect gratitude calling Amitabh Bachchan greatest icon. His reaction made moment even more touching.

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About Piku

Piku directed by Shoojit Sircar gained critical acclaim for unique story performances. Movie featured Deepika Padukone, legendary late Irrfan Khan along with Amitabh Bachchan. Made on budget of around Rs 42 crore film earned nearly Rs 141 crore worldwide. The story of film highlighted bond between father daughter with realistic emotional touch which connected strongly with viewers.

About Dhurandhar franchise

Dhurandhar franchise directed by Aditya Dhar now stands as cinematic phenomenon with massive global reach. Two part saga collected more than Rs 2447 crore worldwide showing strong box office dominance. The sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge released on March 19 2026 created history by earning around Rs 1140 crore globally within just nine days.

Film features Ranveer Singh along with Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, Gaurav Gera, Saumya Tandon, Manav Gohil, Mustafa Ahmed and Naveen Kaushik in key roles. This explosive success pushed franchise into list of highest grossing Indian film series with powerful hold across domestic and international markets.

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