The Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi starrer Mirzapur 2 is a much-awaited second season of Mirzapur that is all set to stream on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 12 am IST on Amazon Prime Video. The Karan Anshuman and Gurmeet Singh directorial is produced and created by Excel Media and Entertainment. The 10-part new season of the hinterland crime drama where power and revenge provide a way to keep order will reveal what happened to the infamous residents of Mirzapur, following the aftermath of a shocking season 1 finale.

Mirzapur 2 Date and Time

Mirzapur 2 is all set to stream on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 12 am IST on Amazon Prime Video. The Prime members can watch easily without signing in and others have to become a Prime member to watch the series on streaming platform.

Mirzapur 2 Cast

The story of Mirzapur 2 will unfold through the lens of popular characters from the first season played by Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu, Divyendu as Munna Bhaiya, Shweta Tripathi Sharma as Golu. The other actors in season 2 are Rasika Dugal, Harshita Shekhar Gaur , Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Manu Rishi Chadha and Rajesh Tailang.