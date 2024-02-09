Home

When and Where to Watch Salaar in HINDI on OTT

When and Where to Watch Salaar in HINDI on OTT

Finally after a long wait, Prabha's one of the most hit films Salaar is going to be released in the Hindi OTT version. Fans have been waiting for the film's Hindi version to be out.

Salaar Hindi OTT Release

Finally, the wait is over for Prabhas fans as the Hindi version of Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire is set to hit the OTT screens. The movie made head turns as it managed to have a total box office collection worldwide and now stands at Rs. 600.45 crore. Further, the movie featuring Prabhas and Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles was released on December 22, ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays. Currently, the movie is already present on the OTT platform Netflix in languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

When to Watch Salaar in HINDI on OTT

Ever since the movie was released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, fans were eagerly waiting for the Hindi version of the film to hit the OTT platform. According to the details, the movie will be released on February 16, 2024. The news was shared with fans through social media posts.

Where to Watch Salaar in HINDI on OTT

Another most-asked question is asked on which OTT platform the Hindi version of Salaar will be released. While the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam version was released on Netflix, the Hindi version of the film will be released on Disney+ Hotstar. Taking to the official Instagram page of the Disney+ Hotstar the news of the Hindi version of the Salaar was shared. The post read, “Tumne bulaya aur Salaar chala aaya (You called and Salaar is here).”

Take a look at the post here:

As soon as the news went online, it started to gain attention. Fans spammed the comment section with love. While one fan wrote ‘Can’t wait’ another said ‘Finally the Hindi version is here!’

Meanwhile, talking about the film’s Hindi release, director Prashanth Neel said in a statement, “Whether you resonate with Vardha’s struggles or Deva’s might, at the end of the day, both are burdened by their own battles. That’s what, to me, makes Salaar stand out – a story that will connect with you. Now with the film coming on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, we can’t wait to take it to newer horizons and find another set of audiences that connect with the story and I personally, am super excited to see that!”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.