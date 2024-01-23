Home

When and Where To Watch The Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale Episode? Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale is set to take place on January 28, 2024. Here how you can tune into watching the final episode of Bigg Boss 17 with Salman Khan.

Bigg Boss17: As the show approaches closer to the final round of Bigg Boss, the show intensifies and adds more spice to the reality show, The highly popular reality show ‘Bigg Boss 17‘ has been keeping viewers on the edge of their seats with its intense drama and unexpected twists since it first aired. The recent eliminations of Samarth Jurel, Ayesha Khan, Isha Malviya, and Vicky Jain have left fans stunned and narrowed down the competition to five remaining contestants.

When Is The Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale?

The most awaited, Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale is set to take place on January 28, 2024. The 17th edition of Bigg Boss first aired in October 2023. The show had 21 contestants in total which has been now narrowed down to just five including the names of Ankita Lokhnade, Munawar Farqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, and Arun Mashetty.

Where To Watch Bigg Boss 17?

The final episode will be a live broadcast of ‘Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale’ on the JioCinema website and app. Additionally, the event will be aired live on Colours TV as well. For the unversed, the timings of Bigg Boss 17 on television start from Monday to Friday at 10 PM and on Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM and run 24/7 on the app.

Here’s the timing of the Bigg Boss 17 show:

How Much Prize Money Does The Bigg Boss Winner Get?

There is also speculation about the prize money that will be at stake as the remaining contestants gear up for the ultimate showdown. According to reports from Siasat.com, the grand prize for the winner of ‘Bigg Boss 17’ could range from Rs 30 to 40 lakh. In the previous year, the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2, MC Stan, received a trophy and a prize money of Rs 31.8 lakh.

Top 5 Contestants In Bigg Boss 17 House

After the recent eviction of Isha Malviya, Vicky Jain was the latest contestant to get evicted from the Bigg Boss 17 house. Now, the rest of the co-contestants include, Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, and Arun Mashetty.

Who do you think will lift the Bigg Boss 17 trophy? Will it be Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, or any of your favorite contestants? Watch this space to get the latest updates on Bigg Boss season 17!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.