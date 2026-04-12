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When Asha Bhosle married Lata Mangeshkars secretary at 16; family cut ties, sister strongly opposed the union

When Asha Bhosle married Lata Mangeshkar’s secretary at 16; family cut ties, sister strongly opposed the union

From a teenage marriage to heartbreak and reinvention, Asha Bhosle’s personal life was as intense as her legendary music journey.

Behind the timeless voice of Asha Bhosle lies a story that feels straight out of a Bollywood script, full of love, rebellion, heartbreak, and strength. While the world remembers her for iconic songs like “Parde Mein Rehne Do” and “Chura Liya Hai Tumne,” her personal life had its own share of twists. In fact, there was a time when, at just 16, Asha made a decision that changed her life forever.

Asha Bhosle was never someone who liked to follow rules. Even as a teenager, she had a mind of her own. At the age of just 16, she married Ganpatrao Bhosle, who was much older than her. At that time, he was 31 and also worked as the secretary of her elder sister, Lata Mangeshkar. Frequent visits to Lata’s home brought Asha and Ganpatrao closer, and what followed was a relationship that soon turned into marriage, a decision that shocked her family.

Asha Bhosle’s family fallout and emotional distance

The marriage did not go down well with her family, especially with Lata Mangeshkar. Asha later revealed that her sister did not approve of the relationship at all. The disagreement created a deep rift between the two sisters, and for a long time, they barely spoke to each other. In fact, Asha had to leave her family behind and begin a new life on her own. It was a tough phase, one that came with emotional struggles and loneliness.

Asha Bhosle’s marriage that ended in heartbreak

Asha and Ganpatrao had three children together, but their marriage did not last. Over time, the relationship turned bitter, and the two eventually separated. It was a difficult chapter in her life, but it also marked the beginning of a new phase.

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A second chance at love with R.D. Burman

Later, Asha found love again, this time with music composer R. D. Burman. Their bond grew through music, the one thing that connected them deeply. However, even this relationship had its challenges. R.D. Burman had been married before, and his family was not initially supportive of their union. Despite the hurdles, the two got married in 1980. Interestingly, Asha was six years older than him, something that was often talked about at the time.

Although their marriage also went through a phase of separation later, Asha and R.D. Burman remained emotionally connected. Their relationship may have had ups and downs, but their musical partnership created some unforgettable songs that continue to live on.

Asha Bhosle is more than just a singer

Asha Bhosle’s journey is not just about music. It’s about choices, courage, and finding your way despite setbacks. From breaking family norms at a young age to facing heartbreak and starting again, her life has been anything but ordinary.

And maybe that’s what makes her story so powerful, just like her voice, it leaves a lasting impact.

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