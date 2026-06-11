When Bharathiraja returned his Padma Shri in 2009, the reason behind bold protest that shocked Indian cinema

Long before his passing, the great Bharathiraja made headlines for taking a stand that sparked debate across the film industry and beyond. His decision reflected a larger issue that resonated with many in Tamil Nadu at the time.

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When Bharathiraja made headlines for returning his Padma Shri (PC: Twitter)

The passing of veteran filmmaker Bharathiraja at the age of 84 has prompted many to revisit not only his extraordinary contribution to cinema but also the moments when he stepped beyond filmmaking and entered public life. Widely celebrated for transforming Tamil cinema with realistic storytelling and village-based narratives, Bharathiraja was also known for speaking out on issues he deeply cared about. Among the most talked-about chapters of his life was his decision to return the Padma Shri, one of India’s highest civilian honours, during a period of intense political and humanitarian turmoil that drew nationwide attention.

Why did Bharathiraja return his Padma Shri?

Bharathiraja received the Padma Shri in 2004 in recognition of his immense contribution to Indian cinema. However, five years later, he chose to return the honour as a mark of protest against the handling of the Sri Lankan Tamil crisis. The filmmaker believed stronger intervention was needed to protect Tamil civilians caught in the conflict. As protests intensified across Tamil Nadu, Bharathiraja emerged as one of the most vocal voices demanding justice and humanitarian action. His decision to return the award quickly became national news and sparked widespread debate.

The meeting that led to the historic decision

A major meeting of the Film Industry Tamil Eelam Support Movement was held at the South Indian Film Chamber premises in Chennai during the height of the conflict. The gathering included filmmakers, actors and several prominent supporters of the Sri Lankan Tamil cause. During the meeting, three important resolutions were discussed and adopted. One of them involved Bharathiraja returning his Padma Shri as a symbolic act of protest.

At one point, Bharathiraja asked, “Shall we throw it or break it?” and the crowd responded, “Break it!” Director Cheran, however, suggested that the award should instead be formally returned to the central government. The suggestion was accepted and Bharathiraja proceeded with the decision.

How Bharathiraja participated in the protests?

The veteran filmmaker was not limited to symbolic gestures. Throughout 2009, he actively participated in rallies, fasting protests and public demonstrations across Tamil Nadu. Alongside directors Seeman, Cheran and Ameer and actor Sathyaraj, he remained deeply involved in campaigns that sought greater political attention towards the Sri Lankan Tamil issue.

The group also campaigned against Congress candidates during the Lok Sabha elections that year, expressing dissatisfaction over what they viewed as inadequate intervention during the conflict. For Bharathiraja, the issue went beyond politics.

A filmmaker who changed Tamil cinema forever

While the Padma Shri protest remains one of the defining moments of his public life, Bharathiraja’s cinematic legacy remains unmatched. He made his directorial debut with 16 Vayathinile in 1977 and went on to redefine storytelling in Tamil cinema. At a time when urban-centric narratives dominated the industry, Bharathiraja brought village life, rural characters and realistic emotions to the forefront. His films connected deeply with audiences and inspired generations of filmmakers.

Some of his most celebrated works include Kizhake Pogum Rail, Sigappu Rojakkal, Alaigal Oivathillai, Kaadhal Oviyam and Mudhal Mariyathai. He was affectionately known as Iyakkunar Immayam, meaning the pinnacle of directors. His last directorial work was Paravai Kootil Vaazhum Maangal, a segment from the Tamil anthology series Modern Love Chennai released in 2023, while his last appearance was in Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s blockbuster Thudaram.