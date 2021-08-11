South Korea: BTS V aka Kim Taehyung is one of the most popular and is widely loved by fans across the world. In 2015, the singer revealed what is he looking for in his ideal woman.Also Read - BTS Army Asks Jungkook His Bath Routine, Singer's Reply Wins Hearts

Back then, the singer was asked about the qualities he looks for in his ideal woman. To this, the singer gave a hilarious reply and said “a girl that knows how to save money when I make money.” V also added that she should be someone who is willing to give everything to her parents. Moreover, the BTS member was also asked about the number of children he wants, to which the singer said that he would want three children if not five. “Family vacation (this was a promise I made to my family), to have at least three and if I can, five kids, having Soonshim get married,” V had said. Soonshim is V’s pet dog. Also Read - BTS Permission To Dance Challenge: Elton John Joins The New Internet Sensation, Sends Love To ARMY

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAEHYUNG (@btstae)

BTS’ V enjoys massive popularity, especially among the female army members. Recently, BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung ARMY members in complete awe after he expressed his love for fans and reminded them that he loves them a lot. In an interview, V aka Kim Taehyung said, “We Purple You”. Following this, several ARMY members reciprocated their love for him and took to social media sharing the same interview clip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAEHYUNG (@btstae)

Earlier this year, one of the V’s biggest fan clubs in China known as China V Bar raised a record-breaking 3 million yuan (S$618,000) in under one minute for his birthday celebration.