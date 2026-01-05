When Diljit Dosanjh faced huge backlash after his ‘No more shows in India’ remark, 'Many people...'

Home

A look back at the controversy and public backlash Diljit Dosanjh faced after stating ‘no more shows in India’, and how the remark sparked widespread reactions.

As Diljit Dosanjh celebrates his 42nd birthday tomorrow, fans reflect on his outstanding contributions to music, acting, and his bold public statements. The multi-talented star, who has built a massive following through his music and acting, continues to surprise audiences with his unique persona and unwavering authenticity.

When the controversy sparked

During his Chandigarh concert on December 14, 2024, Diljit made headlines when he expressed his frustration with the lack of infrastructure for large-scale events in India. He told the audience, “We don’t have the proper infrastructure for live shows here. This is a significant source of revenue, and many people rely on it for work.”

He further said, “I’ll try next time to ensure the stage is in the center so you can all gather around it. Until then, I won’t be doing shows in India, that’s certain. So, I request the government to have proper infrastructure for such concerts.” This statement, while surprising to many, shed light on the challenges performers face and also emphasized Diljit’s commitment to providing the best experiences for his fans.

The Panjab controversy

In addition to his statements about concert infrastructure, Diljit also addressed the Panjab controversy that emerged after he spelled Punjab as “Panjab” in his social media posts. The controversy sparked criticism, especially after he failed to mention India in his posts about his Chandigarh concert. Diljit quickly cleared up the misunderstanding, explaining that he made the same omission in a Bengaluru post without any backlash. To put the controversy to rest, he shared a post with the Indian National Flag emoji and reaffirmed his loyalty to India.

About the iconic Diljit Dosanjh

Despite these controversies, Diljit’s Dil-Luminati Tour took the nation by storm, with fans singing along to his iconic songs like Do You Know, Proper Patola, Laembadgini, G.O.A.T, and 5 Taara. The tour showcased his powerful stage presence, humor, and ability to connect with fans on a personal level, making it one of the most memorable concert series in India.

About upcoming movie: Border 2

Adding to the excitement, Diljit will star in the highly anticipated Border 2, an upcoming Indian war film set for release on January 23, 2026, during the Republic Day weekend. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film features a stellar cast, including Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. The movie promises action-packed sequences and gripping storytelling, and fans are eager to see Diljit in a new and powerful role alongside other major Bollywood stars.

