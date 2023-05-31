Home

When Diljit Dosanjh Said ‘Doing Films Without Turban is Not Possible’

Diljit Dosanjh once said in an interview that many Bollywood films which are offered to him require him to remove his turban and he will never do a film without his turban. Read on.

Diljit Dosanjh's old interview about not doing films without wearing turban (Photo: Instagram/ Diljit Dosanjh)

Diljit Dosanjh old interview: Diljit Dosanjh has appeared without his turban on the screen for the first time ever. He released the teaser of his upcoming movie ‘Chamkila‘ on Tuesday in which he debuts a new avatar sans his turban. The teaser generated mixed reviews with a section of his fans disappointed with his ‘no-pagg’ look. Many fans reminded the singer-turned-actor about his old interview in which he said he would never do a film where he’s required to remove his turban.

While speaking during the promotion of his then-upcoming film ‘Soorma‘, Diljit mentioned in an interview that he is extremely selective about working in movies. The popular stage performer mentioned that he is offered a lot of work from Bollywood but most of them require him to shoot without his turban which is not acceptable to him.

DILJIT DOSANJH IN AN OLD INTERVIEW: TURBAN IS MY IDENTITY

Diljit, in an interview with DNA, said, “I don’t do many films in Bollywood because nothing substantial has been offered to me, I get offers but I feel even if I don’t play this role someone else will, it won’t make a difference. Even now my favourite directors from Bollywood have offered me films which I cannot do because they want me to do it without a turban and that’s not possible. Turban is my identity, it’s my emotion.”

Diljit has so far worked in nine Hindi films and none of them featured him without his turban. In his Netflix movie which is slated to release next year, he plays the role of legendary Punjab artiste Amar Singh Chamkila who didn’t wear a turban. This would be for the first time that Diljit would do away with his ‘no-turban-no-film’ rule. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film also features Parineeti Chopra in the role of Chamkila’s partner Amarjot Kaur. The music of the film has been rendered by AR Rahman.

