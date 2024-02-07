Home

When Esha Deol Confessed ‘Didn’t Keep Romance Alive’ With Bharat Takhtani

After Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani's divorce news, an old excerpt from the actor's book goes viral where she confessed Bharat was being neglected.

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani have parted ways. Both of them, in a joint statement, officially confirmed divorce. Esha, daughter of Dharmendra and Hema Malini, had tied the knot in 2012 and in 2024, they had “mutually and amicably” decided to part ways. Esha and Bharat, parents to two daughters, Radhya and Miraya, shared the news of their separation on Tuesday. In her 2020 book titled “Amma Mia: Stories, Advice and Recipes from One Mother to Another,” Esha had candidly discussed challenges in her marital life, particularly addressing how Bharat felt neglected after the birth of their second daughter.

“After my second baby, for a short while, I noticed that Bharat was cranky and irritated with me,” Esha wrote in her parenting book. “He felt that I wasn’t giving him enough attention. It is very natural for a husband to feel this way because at that time, I was consumed with Radhya’s playschool fiasco and feeding Miraya, and I was also between writing my book and dealing with my production meetings. So, he felt neglected. And I immediately noticed the error of my ways.”

Esha shared moments of oversight, including forgetting Bharat’s request for a new toothbrush. The actress acknowledged the challenges of balancing personal and professional responsibilities, expressing an understanding of her husband’s perspective. She had written, “I remembered the times when Bharat had asked me for a new toothbrush, and it had slipped my mind, or when his shirts hadn’t been pressed or when I sent him off to work without bothering to check what he’d been given for lunch.”

Esha had accepted that she didn’t keep the romance ‘alive’. She said, “He’s a man of very few needs, and if I couldn’t look after him, there was something wrong. I quickly made sure to rectify it… I figured that I hadn’t gone out for date nights or a movie with him in a while. So I decided to step out of my tracks, loosen my bun, wear a nice dress and go out with him on the weekends.”

