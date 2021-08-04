New Delhi: Popular singer Honey Singh and his wife Shalini Talwar are making headlines since Tuesday as the couple is in legal trouble. Shalini, who married Yo Yo Honey Singh in 2011, has filed a case of domestic violence, physical abuse against him. The singer has always been in controversies. With the new one, we came across an old controversy that had created a huge buzz in Bollywood. There were reports once that alleged Shah Rukh Khan had slapped Honey Singh? It was Shalini who decided to clear the air in media.Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2020 Women's Hockey Team: When Bollywood's 'Chak De India' Moment Got Real, Shah Rukh Khan's Reaction And More

Honey Singh was a part of Happy New Year SLAM! The tour concert but he didn't turn up at any of the events. The rumors were of the view that Shah Rukh Khan slapped the singer for the reason best known to them and the latter returned from the concert. So, in an interview, Shalini dumped all those reports and said Honey Singh was unwell and considered that SRK who is like an elder brother advised him to rest. "Honey Singh is unwell and that is what is keeping him away from the professional commitments. He has a deep respect for Shah Rukh sir and when he told about his health during SLAM tour, Shah Rukh supported him and advised him to take care of his health", Shalini was quoted as saying in an interview to a leading daily.

In another interview, Shalini had mentioned, "On the tour, Honey was on heavy medication for his BP, and he slipped and fell during the rehearsals and injured his back and head. He was thus forced to come back home. So, Shah Rukh bhai hitting him is just a big rumour".

Shalini Talwar has now filed a case against her husband Honey Singh for domestic violence. She has mentioned in her complaint that 'subjected to numerous incidents of physical, emotional, mental and verbal abuse'. Shalini also claimed that Honey Singh 'was rude and aggressive towards her after his career started picking pace. Not only this, she alleged that the singer had sexual relationships with several women.

The lawsuit was filed yesterday, August 3, before Tania Singh, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tis Hazari Court against him under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act. The Delhi Court has issued a notice to Honey Singh to file his response by August 28.