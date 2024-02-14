When is Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Releasing? Check Details of Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Digitally Relevant’ Film

Home

Love, Sex Aur Dhoka 2: The makers of LSD 2 dropped a motion poster of the film, which symbolises the digital era's influence on love, to announce its release date.

Ektaa Kapoor’s drama film ‘Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2‘ has finally has a release date. The film, which was originally scheduled for February 16, will now hit the big screens in April. Dibakar Banerjee ‘LSD 2’ shared a motion poster which is bold, exciting, and compelling. It showed a heart with pulsing symbols for social networking applications that suggest that the movie is about love and sex. Balaji Motion Pictures shared the motion poster along with the new release date of the film on Instagram. The caption on the poster read, “Yeh Valentine’s Day nahin aasan, bas itna samajh lijiye, Love Sex Aur Dhokha ka dariya hai aur doob ke jaana hai!.. #LoveSexAurDhokha2 in cinemas 19th April. @shobha9168 @ektarkapoor #DibakarBanerjee @f.a.a.r.a @vivek.koka @cultmoviesofficial #DibakarBanerjeeProductions @saregama_official @tanvegandhii @janvigill @shrey.jhawar (sic).”

Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2 Release Date Announced:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Balaji Motion Pictures (@balajimotionpictures)

In the digital age of social media, Love, Sex, and Dhokha 2 delves into the intricacies of romantic relationships and reveals the obscure sides of contemporary love. The film aims to explore the topics of love, treachery, and the effects of our technologically advanced society more deeply via an engaging story and captivating performances. Earlier, the film’s makers dropped hints about the film’s central theme which is based on the harsh truth of our technologically addicted world with a provocative poster. It showed a couple who are both engrossed in personal connection and disengaging from technology.

Earlier, producer Ektaa Kapoor unveiled the poster of her next production ‘Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2’. Taking to Instagram, Ektaa shared the poster and captioned it, “Who needs roses and chocolates when you can have likes and reposts? From Love in the times of Camera to Love in the times of the Internet. On the Valentine’s 2024 weekend choose your poison: LOVE, SEX AUR DHOKHA! #LSD2 IN CINEMAS from 16th Feb 2024.”

Ekta and Dibakar announced the film’s sequel in 2021, but it was postponed. However, the sequel’s production is about to get underway. The director staged the 2010 film ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha,’ which included a cast that included Rajkummar Rao, Neha Chauhan, Anshuman Jha, and Nushrratt Bharuccha. For the unversed, actor Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who was allegedly cast as the leading lady of Ekta Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee’s film sequel when they arrived at the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house to cast for ‘Love, Sex Aur Dhoka 2.’

For the unversed, actor Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who was allegedly cast as the leading lady of Ekta Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee's film sequel when they arrived at the 'Bigg Boss 16' house to cast for 'Love, Sex Aur Dhoka 2.'