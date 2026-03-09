When is Oscars 2026 streaming live in India? Here’s when and where to watch the 98th Academy Awards

Hollywood’s biggest celebration of cinema is all set to take place, and film lovers in India will soon be able to witness the glamour and excitement of the 98th Academy Awards. Famous for its star-studded red carpet, emotional acceptance speeches and historic wins, the Oscars remain one of the most anticipated events in the global entertainment industry.

The 98th Oscars will be streamed live in India on March 16 at 4:30 am. Viewers who miss the early morning telecast can also catch the repeat broadcast at 9 pm the same day. The ceremony will be simulcast on Star Movies, Star Movies Select, Colors Infinity, and the streaming platform JioHotstar, giving audiences multiple options to watch the prestigious awards show.

This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Conan O’Brien, the Emmy Award–winning television host, writer, producer and comedian. The 2026 event marks his second consecutive year as the host of the Oscars. One of the biggest highlights for Indian fans this year is the presence of Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who confirmed that she will serve as one of the presenters at the 2026 ceremony. She will share the stage with several prominent Hollywood figures, including: Anne Hathaway, Robert Downey and Jr Gwyneth Paltrow.

As always, the ceremony will celebrate the finest achievements in cinema from films released in 2025, honouring outstanding performances, direction, storytelling and technical brilliance. With major nominations, global stars in attendance and plenty of memorable moments expected, the 2026 Oscars promise to deliver another unforgettable night for movie fans around the world.

This year, Sinners made history with a record-breaking 16 nominations, making it the most-nominated film ever. Adding to the excitement, some of Hollywood’s most celebrated names are in competition.