When is The Grammy Awards 2024? Know Date, Time, And Streaming Details

The most prestigious Grammy Awards revealed its nomination list on Friday evening - Here's how and when you can watch the 66th Annual Award function live.

Grammy Awards 2024: Now that the nominations for the Grammy Awards 2024 have been released on Friday evening, fans have started to wonder when the event will take place and how they will be able to watch it live. Hollywood’s most prestigious Grammy Awards 2024 is all set to go live on February 4th, 2024. The 66th Annual Award function will be broadcast live on the CBS network and can be streamed on Paramount+ from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. ET.

When And Where To Watch Grammy Awards 2024?

The official Instagram handle of Crypto.com Arena posted a video on social media where the stadium has hosted multiple tours and performances for various artists. According to CBS News.com, the Grammy Awards will take place in the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4th, 2024.

Grammy Awards 2024 Streaming Details:

The nominees for each category were released on Friday, November 10, 2023, however, the final round of voting still awaits and will take place between December 14, 2023, and January 4, 2024. In a statement made by Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, he said, “We are thrilled to kick off GRAMMY season with this year’s diverse and genre-bending slate of nominees, representing the best of their craft and an incredible year of music. From breakthrough acts to legacy artists, we are amazed by all the musicians recognized for their outstanding contributions to music today. We can’t wait to spotlight these remarkable creators and celebrate another amazing year in music on February 4, 2024.”

66th Annual Grammy Awards 2024 New Categories

The 2024 Grammy Awards will feature three exclusive categories: Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album, and Best Pop Dance Recording. Joe Levy an editor at Observer told CBS News, “The most important of these three is probably African Music Performance.” He added, “The Grammys are looking to acknowledge how African music and African recording artists have been just growing globally and achieving huge commercial success in the U.S.”

The National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences has revealed the complete list of nominations for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, which will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, for the 21st time in the last 25 years. The chief of the Recording Academy Harvey Mason Jr. has also invited a few celebrity guests for the Grammy Award function. This year the divas of Hollywood have conquered the nomination list released on Friday evening. Pop artists SZA, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, and Dua Lipa are some of the biggest names to be featured in various categories at the Grammy Awards 2024.

