Mumbai: Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan tied the knot in Goa on March 15, 2021. The couple shared their wedding photos on their respective official Instagram handles which went viral on social media. In the sneak peek of their wedding, Sanjana could be seen wearing her pastel pink bridal lehenga, and Jasprit on the other hand was twinning with his wife in a pastel pink sherwani. Fans can't stop gushing since then. But most of you might be unaware that Sanjana was a model earlier and has also participated in the dating reality show Splitsvilla.

Sanjana has also won the title of Femina Officially Gorgeous and was the contestant on Sunny Leone's MTV show. The couple's relationship was not official at first but ever since the news came out of their wedding, netizens took to social media to share more details about Sanjana including her participation in the popular MTV show.

The former model left the show in between due to an injury. During the season, she dated her co-contestant Ashwini Koul and was involved in many controversies owing to the format of the show. In one of the videos from an episode that is now going viral, Sanjana is seen getting emotional while taking a stand against "king" for making a sexist comment.

Jasprit and Sanjana have shared their wedding pictures in beautiful outfits by designer Sabyasachi. As per the reports, the couple got married in Goa on Monday. Other pictures from haldi ceremony and reception are also revolving around social media.

— written by Aditi Adhikari