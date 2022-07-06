Mumbai: Bollywood actor Maniesh Paul who is winning the hearts of the audience with his on-screen presence in JugJugg Jeeyo, recently in an interview recalled an incident from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. We all know that Maniesh has been a great host and has been a part of Jhalak since a long time. He gained recognition after hosting different seasons of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Maniesh told Pinkvilla, “Jhalak also has a story that not too many people know. Jhalak I wanted to be a contestant. Why? Because huge posters of the contestants would be put up. So I called them up, I met them, and I was told that time ‘Sorry we can’t take you because you don’t have a famous face, we are looking for faces you know’. Which is again, no hard feelings. If you make a show, you make it like that,” recalls the actor.Also Read - 'JugJugg Jeeyo' Box Office Report: Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani's Film Sees Almost 60 % Jump On Second Saturday

Maniesh further said, “So I was a bit upset, but then I was like it’s okay. I was a little angry that time. But then I got a call again. They said, ‘Maniesh, aap contestant nahin, aap ek kaam karo, aap hosting karoge?’, and I instantly agreed. They were like, hope you are not upset, and I was like not at all. They sent me a contract in two hours, I signed it and sent it back. I didn’t even read it, and that again became a turning point.” Also Read - JugJugg Jeeyo: From Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan to Prajakta Kohli, Here's How Much The Cast Was Paid

In JugJugg Jeeyo, Maniesh Paul played the role of Kiara Advani’s brother. His one-liners and comic timing in the movie is being widely appreciated. Also Read - JugJugg Jeeyo Box Office Day 5 Detailed Collection Report: Now, Rs 50 Crore is a Cakewalk For This Family Entertainer

