When Kamal Haasan Met Queen Elizabeth II: Kamal Haasan expressed his grief over the demise of United Kingdom’s longest reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II. The actor took to his twitter handle to mourn the death of the late Queen. The Vikram actor captioned his tweets in Tamil as he paid respect to Queen Elizabeth II. The Indian 2 actor’s tweets translated as “I was saddened to hear the news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II of England, who had been the queen for seventy years. She was loved not only by the British but also by the whole world. 25 years ago, she accepted our invitation and attended the opening ceremony of Marudhanyagam. It was probably the only film shoot she attended. I still vividly remember meeting her at the palace 5 years ago at a cultural event in London. My deepest condolences to the people of England and the Royal Family for the loss of their beloved Queen (sic).”Also Read - Shilpa Shetty Pens Heartwarming Post On Hubby Raj Kundra's Birthday, Shares Adorable Family Video- Watch Inside

Sushmita took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of the late Queen as she captioned her post as “What an incredible & truly celebrated life!!! She loved colors & lived every shade of it, in a single lifetime…The very embodiment of QUEEN!!! Rest in peace Queen Elizabeth ll 🙏#BritainsLongestReigningMonarch #GodSpeed #duggadugga.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a photo of her meeting with Queen Elizabeth II in her Instagram stories with the caption, “What an incredibly inspiring journey your life has been! It was an honour to have been in such august company. REST IN PEACE QUEEN ELIZABETH II.”

Riteish Deshmukh wrote in his tweet, “End of an era!! Through the toughest times she never let got of her dignity. Today is indeed a sad day, condolences to the family and the people of UK. #QueenElizabethII.”

End of an era!! Through the toughest times she never let got of her dignity. Today is indeed a sad day, condolences to the family and the people of UK. #QueenElizabethII https://t.co/LWAwvAWwbQ — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 8, 2022

Elizabeth II was Queen of the United Kingdom from 6 February 1952 until her death on 8 September 2022. Her reign of 70 years and 214 days was the longest of any British monarch and the second-longest recorded of any monarch of a sovereign country.

