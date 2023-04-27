Home

When Mahesh Bhatt Told Moushumi Chatterjee Pregnancy Was Harming Her Career

Moushumi Chatterjee was one of the most popular names in the film industry in the 70s. She now talks about her journey and how she prioritised her family over her career.

Moushumi Chatterjee talks about an incident involving Mahesh Bhatt (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Veteran actor Mousumi Chatterjee says she never took her career seriously and was trying to build a good family life. The actor was a celebrated face in the 70s and is known for her performances in the movies ‘Anuraag‘(1972), ‘Roti Kapada Aur Makaan‘ (1974), ‘Manzil’ (1979), and ‘Angoor‘ (1982) among others. In her latest interview, she recalled an incident when she was told by Mahesh Bhatt that she doesn’t let her career grow.

Moushumi, talking about her long career in the film industry, mentioned how she focused on living a content life rather than running after the movies. Speaking to Lehren, she revealed an incident when she walked out of Amitabh Bachchan starrer ‘Desh Premi‘. If it damaged her equation with Bachchan then? Moushumi said, “Not at all. Because I saw Amitabh Bachchan struggling. He always tried his level best to come up to the A-grade category. I never gave my 100% as an actress. Mahesh Bhatt once said, ‘You become pregnant whenever your career goes up’. He said that these are the obstacles in my career. I corrected him and said that they added colours to my life.”

The veteran actor added that she never looked at her pregnancies as a hindrance to her career because she was more inclined towards enjoying good family life. Moushumi said the pregnancy didn’t harm her career and she was never “under any pressure because I already had what I wanted. I never valued my career and my stardom”. She however accepted that her pregnancy during the shoot of ‘Roti Kapa Aur Makaan‘ had upset Manoj Kumar terribly.

The 75-year-old entered politics and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2019. She was married to Jayant Mukherjee, son of music composer and singer Hemant Kumar even before she began her career in the film industry. The couple has two daughters Megha and Payal Mukherjee.

