When Mahhi Vij REACTED to alimony talks amid separation rumours with Jay Bhanushali, ‘Ek aurat ka uss…’

Mahhi Vij addressed alimony speculations amid separation rumours with Jay Bhanushali. She slammed social media for spreading fake narratives, highlighting her stance before their official separation.

For months, fans and media speculated about the future of Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij’s marriage. Rumours of separation circulated online, leaving many wondering about the couple’s relationship. Despite the chatter, both Jay and Mahhi remained calm, avoiding public statements until recently. Their focus was on themselves and their children, maintaining dignity while dealing with intense scrutiny.

The speculation finally ended when the couple confirmed their separation. Their joint statement reflected clarity, peace, and mutual respect, emphasizing that the decision was a conscious choice rather than the result of conflict.

When Mahhi Vij addressed alimony rumours

Before the official announcement, reports had suggested that Mahhi might be receiving Rs 5 crore in alimony from Jay Bhanushali, with some claiming the divorce had been finalised between July and August 2025. Mahhi chose to respond directly through an 8-minute video on her YouTube channel.

She strongly addressed the rumours, urging people not to believe news unless it comes directly from her. She said, “Alimony ke baare mein, jab tak aap log mere muh se nahi sunte, kisi news pe mat jao. Jab proof ho, tab baat kijiye. Mujhe alimony hi samajh nahi aata. Mere liye, agar ek insaan paise kamaye hain, toh ek aurat ka uss par haq nahi banta jab aap rishte se alag ho jaate ho. Main yeh baat apne liye nahi, balki samaj ke liye, as a woman keh rahi hoon. Mujhe lagta hai woh paise uss insaan ke hain jisne kamaye hain.”

Mahhi Vij further explained that when paths in a relationship diverge, women should earn and sustain themselves independently, and even while together, every woman should strive to be financially independent rather than relying on her father’s or husband’s money; her statements not only addressed and shut down the alimony speculation but also highlighted her strong belief in the importance of financial independence for women.

The joint statement of Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij

Following the video, Jay and Mahhi shared a joint statement on Instagram confirming their separation. They emphasized respect, compassion, and maintaining humanity. Fans reacted quickly to the announcement. Many expressed sadness, while others applauded Jay and Mahhi for handling a deeply personal decision with grace, transparency, and maturity. The couple’s emphasis on respect and their children’s well-being was widely appreciated.

