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When Michael Jackson stopped time, 2-minute pause that made super bowl iconic

When Michael Jackson stopped time, 2-minute pause that made super bowl iconic

A single moment during Michael Jackson’s Super Bowl appearance changed how audiences viewed live performances. The pause that followed became a defining highlight that continues to be remembered years later.

When Michael Jackson stopped time, 2-minute pause that made the Super Bowl iconic

A decades-old performance by Michael Jackson is once again going viral and drawing fresh attention across social media platforms. The renewed buzz comes at a time when his biopic Michael has been released in theatres. In the resurfaced clip, the singer is seen standing completely still on stage for nearly two minutes before beginning his act. At first glance, it looks like a delay or technical issue but the reality behind that moment tells a very different story about planning stage control and audience psychology.

What happened during the Super Bowl performance?

The moment dates back to January 31, 1993, during the Super Bowl XXVII halftime show. Michael Jackson made a grand entry by being launched onto the stage and appearing at the top of the stadium. Instead of starting immediately, he remained motionless, wearing his signature hat and sunglasses. The silence lasted for around 90 seconds to two minutes as the crowd kept cheering louder with every passing second. The tension inside the stadium kept building as thousands of fans waited for him to move.

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Was the 2-minute pause planned or a mistake?

The pause was completely intentional and part of a calculated move. According to details shared online, this delay was designed to create a powerful buildup. While the production team and director reportedly panicked, thinking something had gone wrong, the stillness was a planned strategy. The idea was to create a “statue effect” where the performer holds attention without movement and makes the eventual performance feel even bigger.

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How did the audience react to the iconic silence?

As the seconds passed the excitement inside the stadium turned into hysteria. Fans continued cheering and the anticipation reached its peak. When Michael Jackson finally began his performance the response was explosive. This moment proved his unmatched ability to control audience energy without even singing a note at the start.

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Before this iconic act halftime shows were not considered major attractions. After 1993 the Super Bowl halftime show became a global stage for top performers. Michael Jackson’s performance is widely credited for transforming it into a must watch spectacle that attracts worldwide attention every year.

Why is the clip trending again now?

The video has resurfaced in 2026 as conversations around his life have grown due to the film release. The biopic which stars his nephew Jaafar Jackson, follows King of Pop’s journey from a child star in the Jackson 5 to becoming a global music icon. It highlights both his stage brilliance and personal struggles which has brought back focus on moments like this unforgettable Super Bowl performance.

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