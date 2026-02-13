Home

When Rajpal Yadav lost his first wife during childbirth at 20: ‘Carried her dead body…’

Do you know before enduring legal trouble, Rajpal Yadav went through a personal tragedy just at the age of 20? Read more inside.

In the glitzy and glamorous world of Bollywood, it’s usually the picture-perfect lives of celebrities that come to the forefront. However, what happens behind the surface is a lot more than what meets the eye. One such similar situation was with actor Rajpal Yadav. Known for making people laugh with his impeccable comic timing, the actor has endured a very heartbreaking tragedy at a very young age.

Long before legal troubles entered his life, Rajpal went through a very challenging time in his person life, the loss of his first wife during childbirth.

The Tragic Loss That Changed Everything

Before marrying Radha, Rajpal Yadav was first married to Karuna, who sadly passed away in 1991 while giving birth to their daughter, Jyoti. Years later, in an old interview, the actor revisited that painful chapter and described it as the darkest phase of his life.

Recalling the moment, he said, “Back in the day, if you were a 20-year-old man with a job, people would ask your family to get you married. So, my father got me married. My first wife, she just delivered a baby, a daughter, and died. I was supposed to meet her the next day, but was then carrying her dead body on my shoulders. But thanks to my family, my mother, my sister-in-law, it never felt like my daughter didn’t have her mother; she grew up with a lot of love.”

Despite the devastating loss, Rajpal focused on building his life, not just for himself, but also for his daughter.

Finding Love Again

After Karuna’s death, Rajpal immersed himself in work and gradually found emotional stability. He later met Radha while shooting The Hero in 2001. With time, the two came close and their love strengthened. The couple eventually married in 2003 with the blessings of both families.

Speaking about their relationship, Rajpal shared, “I was 31 and then I met Radha. I had gone to shoot The Hero in 2001, where we met and remained in touch. We got married in 2003, after both families agreed to it.”

A Wife Who Became His Strongest Support

Rajpal has often credited Radha for being his pillar of strength and for embracing his daughter as her own.

Expressing gratitude, he said, “After my guru, my parents, the one who supported me the most is my wife, 100 percent. Radha also raised the daughter I had from my first wife, as her own. She (Rajpal’s elder daughter, Jyoti) is in Lucknow today, happily married, but the credit goes to my family and wife (Radha). I did nothing; I was just a medium. Everything came along and helped.”

Legal Trouble Adds To Ongoing Struggles

Speaking of Rajpal’s ongoing legal trouble, it dates back to 2010, when he and Radha reportedly took a Rs 5 crore loan to produce a film. However, following the failure of the project at the box office, the aunt escalated with a penalty. A case was filed in 2018, and the actor was later found guilty under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, commonly known as the cheque bounce law.

Later, Rajpal Yadav also challenged the verdict in the high court and made partial repayments over the years. But in 2026, the High Court declined further relief and directed him to clear the dues or surrender. Unable to do the same, the actor surrendered to Tihar Jail.

