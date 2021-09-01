Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood actor Neetu Kapoor with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani will be seen as the special guest on the Sunday episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. A promo has been shared by the channel where the mother-daughter duo has some interesting conversations with host Kapil Sharma. During one such conversation, Kapil asked Riddhima to elaborate on the time when she was studying in London and her brother Ranbir Kapoor used to take her things without seeking her permission and give them to his girlfriends.Also Read - Alia Bhatt is Casual Chic in Rs 1.5K Pink Crop Top And Blue Jeans

Riddhima laughingly said: “Yes, I was studying in London and had returned home during the holidays. I was just sitting around one day and saw one of his female friends come home. Then I noticed that the top she was wearing was very similar to the one I had. It was then that I realised that to save his pocket money, he used to give most of my belongings.” Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Vaani Kapoor Body-Shamed For 'Comedy', Told 'Bhains Ka Doodh Piya Karo'

To this, Neetu Kapoor added: “I have never given money to my children. But give them only as much as they need and never spoil them. I used to give them just enough.” The Kapil Sharma Show airs on Sony Entertainment Television. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: New Promo Unveils Preparations Ahead of Akshay Kumar's Arrival, But There's a Twist

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt are planning to get married soon. As revealed by actor Lara Dutt, Ranbir and Alia will be getting married this year. Talking to Times Now, when asked about the couple’s marriage plans, Lara said, “I believe that they are getting married this year.” While calling herself from the old generation, Lara Dutta also mentioned that she doesn’t know much about young generation couples. “I might say something about some couple and I wouldn’t even know if they are still together or not,” she said. However, on being given Ranbir–Alia’s wedding as an example, Lara felt that they will tie the knot in 2021.

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia have a few projects with them. The two will be seen together in Brahmastra.