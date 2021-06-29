Mumbai: 2013’s popular film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani marked the reunion of Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor after their breakup. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji, who is also Ranbir’s best friend. But do you know Ranbir Kapoor was so pissed with Ayan and famous choreographer Remo D’Souza during the shooting of the film? The romantic drama, that broke records at the box office, has a Holi song Balam Pichkari. During the shooting of the song, Remo and Ayan had created a set to match the look of the Holi celebration and it had colored water, balloons, gulal everywhere. To make the scene look real, the actors had to look dirty in wet clothes. However, Ranbir Kapoor was not happy with it as he had to remain dirty for a long time until the shoot got over. Also Read - Alia Bhatt Joins Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Sahni As Neetu Kapoor Shares 'The Perfect Family' Portrait

In an old video (Making of Balam Pichkari) shared by Dharma Productions, Ranbir Kapoor is heard saying: "No one is going to like doing this song. The whole day we have been in color feeling dirty. I hate Remo, I hate Pritam, and I hate everybody today. And no one is as bad as Ayan Mukerji."

Ayan Mukerji said, "This is again my part of Ranbir torture scheme because he is actually one of those people who is not fond of colour and water all over his body."

Watch this funny old BTS video of Balam Pichkari:



It’s been 8 years and Balam Pichkari is still the hit song that is played at every Holi party. The song restrains us from grooving. The track was sung in the soulful voices of Shalmali Kholgade and Vishal Dadlani.