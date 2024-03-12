Home

When Randeep Hooda Didn’t Want Ankita Lokhande in Swatantra Veer Savarkar: ‘Too Pretty to Play Yamunabai’

Ankita Lokhande will be seen in a biopic Swatantra Veer Savarkar starring Randeep Hooda. Ankita shared the initial skepticism faced from Randeep Hooda while being considered for the role of Yamunabai in the highly anticipated biopic. Despite her impressive credentials, Hooda initially felt Ankita was ‘too pretty’ for the character, a disclosure made by the actress at a recent event. Swatantra Veer Savarkar marks Ankita Lokhande’s return to the big screen after her stint in Bigg Boss 17.

At the event, Ankita said that Randeep had done thorough research on her character and initially conveyed, “I don’t think I want you in the film because you are too pretty for the character (Yamunabai Savarkar).” The actress expressed her concern about this perception but eventually landed the role in the film.

Directed and co-written by Randeep Hooda and Utkarsh Naithani, Swatantra Veer Savarkar portrays the controversial freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, played by Hooda. In March 2022, while announcing the film, Hooda emphasised the challenge of portraying Savarkar’s misunderstood and debated character.

The biopic will be shot across various locations in Maharashtra, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and London, promising a compelling odyssey that brings to life the neglected tale of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. Scheduled for release on March 22 in Hindi and Marathi, the film features Amit Sial and is produced by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Randeep Hooda, Sandeep Singh, and Yogesh Rahar.

Swatantra Veer Savarkar aims to shed light on the visionary and firebrand personality of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

