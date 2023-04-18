Home

When Ravindra Jadeja Called Urvashi Rautela The Sexiest Actress in Bollywood

Known for her striking looks and impeccable style, actress Urvashi Rautela has a huge fan following. The Urvashi Rautela and Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant saga is never-ending. After making headlines with her controversy with Rishabh, another Indian cricketer who praised her was Ravindra Jadeja in his 2017’s interview. Jadeja complemented Urvashi and called her one of the sexiest actresses in Bollywood. While speaking to Hindustan Times, Jadeja was asked whom he finds the most sexiest in Bollywood. He revealed its Urvashi.

Urvashi Rautela’s name popped up after Rishabh Pant’s accident. When he was undergoing his treatment after a car accident, he was shifted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute. She then clicked the picture of the hospital and posted on her Instagram stories. Not just this, following the news of Rishabh Pant’s accident, Urvashi had posted a picture from one of her photoshoots and captioned it, “Praying, love Urvashi Rautela,” along with a heart and a pigeon emoji. She didn’t mention the name of the person she was praying for. Besides this, later she also tweeted, “I pray for you and your family’s wellbeing.”

Last year, Urvashi had also claimed in an interview that ‘Mr RP’ had waited long to meet her at a hotel. This sparked a series of cryptic posts shared by the two, seemingly about each other. Earlier, Rishabh and Urvashi were rumoured to be dating.

On the work front, Urvashi will play Randeep Hooda’s co-star in ‘Inspector Avinash’. She will play the lead role in the thriller film Black Rose and will also be seen working in the Hindi remake of the South film Thiruttu Payale 2.

