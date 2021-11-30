Mumbai: Veteran actor Rekha and Kangana Ranaut share a great bond. Being in the industry for such a long time, Rekha never said someone her daughter but, in 2019’s Marathi Taraka event, the enigmatic Rekha had called Kangana her daughter and said that if she had one, she would have been like Kangana. Well, that’s such a sweet gesture from the eternally stylish actor.Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Summoned by Delhi Assembly Panel For Her Statement Mentioning 'Khalistani Terrorists'

At the event, Kangana Ranaut had turned up in a gorgeous black-golden sari gifted to her by veteran actress Rekha. She had finished off the look with a gajra bun complementing her curly mane, a gorgeous necklace by Anjali Bhimrajka Fine Jewels and bejewelled juttis by Fizzy Goblet. Kangana had presented Rekha with a special award at the event, and while delivering her acceptance speech, the Umrao Jaan actor had showered praises upon her.

Rekha had gifted this gorgeous silk sari to Kangana. At the event, the two ladies greeted each other with a warm hug. Rekha had also called her real life Jhansi ki Rani before the release of Kangana's film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

In October, 2021, Kangana had shared a throwback photo of Rekha to wish on her 67th birthday. The Thalaivii actor called the veteran actor her ‘godmother’. Kangana took to her Instagram Stories to share a throwback picture with Rekha on the occasion. She wrote, “Happy birthday to my Godmother dear Rekha ji…Epitome of grace, elegance and beauty.”