When Rishi Kapoor Met ‘Bhai’ Dawood Ibrahim: ‘There Was Nothing Wrong…’

Dawood Ibrahim had some close knit connections with Bollywood celebrities. Late actor Rishi Kapoor opened up about his encounter with the gangster in Dubai.

Dawood Ibrahim’s passing news in Karachi caused a stir on the internet. Many social media outlets shared the allegation, which stated that the wanted criminal was poisoned and sent to the hospital. A few individuals even shared screen grabs of what seemed to be the account of Anwar ul Haq Kakar, Pakistan’s acting prime minister, reporting Dawood’s passing. However, the message proved to be fraudulent, as many fact-checkers clarified that it was not Mr Kakar’s account and that Dawood’s claims were unconfirmed. Amidst all the death rumours surrounding the gangster, do you remember the time when the late actor Rishi Kapoor recalled his encounter with him?

Dawood Ibrahim’s Bollywood Network

Very few people are aware that Dawood, the head of a network of criminals in the underworld, was said to have been connected to several celebrities in the Indian film business. Numerous stories exposed his ties to Bollywood, ranging from his purported romances with leading actresses to his close-knit friendship with stars. The late actor opened up about meeting with the infamous gangster in his autobiography ‘Khulla Khulla.’ The text in the memoir read – “If you need anything at all, any money, anything, just feel free to ask me.”

Rishi Kapoor Did NOT Regret Meeting Gangster

Rishi Kapoor turned down Dawood’s offer of financial assistance. They ran into one other again in a store in the United Arab Emirates a few years later. He even confirmed that Dawood had sent his assistant to Raj Kapoor’s funeral. In response to criticism for his remarks, Rishi Kapoor even declared that he did not regret meeting the gangster. “He invited me over for tea. I went to his house, thinking there was nothing wrong because he is just a fugitive, he had not done the menace, ” he told India Today.

Dawood Ibrahim was born in 1955 and raised in Mumbai’s Dongri slum (then known as Bombay). Following the 1993 Bombay explosions, he left India.

In addition to writing about his father’s colourful life, Bobby actor Rishi Kapoor spoke up about his passion for movies, leading ladies, and other things in his memoir.

