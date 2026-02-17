Home

Entertainment

When Salim Khan married Helen, he told Salman and Arbaaz, I dont expect...

When Salim Khan married Helen, he told Salman and Arbaaz, ‘I don’t expect…’

Salim Khan married Helen in 1980. It was his second marriage. He once shared Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan were always on their mother’s side, but Salma handled the situation well.

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan’s personal life has always been a topic of discussion. He has been married twice. Years after his marriage to Salma, he fell in love with actress Helen. In an interview, Salim stated that marrying Helen was not a sudden decision. He had already informed his family that he loved her.

What did Salim Khan say on his second marriage?

Everyone, from his wife Salma to their four children (Salman, Arbaaz, Sohail, and Alvira), knew about their relationship. In an old interview with Zoom, Salim Khan said, “It wasn’t that I was unhappy with my marriage, so I remarried Helen. Salma was the first person I told that I was in love with Helen. Before she could find out about the relationship through gossip magazines or anyone else, I told her myself.”

How did Salim Khan tell the children about his seconf marriage?

According to Salim Khan, the children were always on their mother’s side, but Salma handled the situation well. He said, “It wasn’t like that. When I told Salma about my relationship with Helen, she said wonderful things to me. Of course, there were problems between us, but only for a short time. After that, she accepted the situation. When I told the children, they were very young. They might not have understood me then, but now that they are older and more mature, they will understand.”

He said, “I told my children, ‘There’s another person in my life. I’m married to her. I don’t expect you to love her the way you love your mother. I just want you to respect her the way you respect your mother.’ Looking back, these things cannot be handled with techniques. You have to be honest in your relationships. You have to admit the truth. I could have just been with Helen—maybe she wouldn’t have objected—but my religion allows me to remarry. I wanted to give her status. That’s why I married her.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Salim and Salma were married in 1964. He married Helen in 1981. Salim Khan has four children from his first marriage. Helen later adopted Arpita Khan.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.