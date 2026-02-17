Home

Entertainment

When Salim Khan revealed why he didnt speak to Salman Khan for half a year, reason will surprise you

When Salim Khan revealed why he didn’t speak to Salman Khan for half a year, reason will surprise you

A candid revelation about a six-month silence between the veteran screenwriter and his superstar son sheds light on discipline, family values, and the life lessons that shaped one of Bollywood’s biggest stars.

Bollywood’s legendary writer Salim Khan father of superstar Salman Khan has been hospitalised recently, which has left fans worried. The 90-year-old veteran was admitted to the ICU at Lilavati Hospital after experiencing body swelling. Doctors decided to keep him under close observation while family members rushed to be by his side.

The news shocked fans and reminded them of Salim Khan’s special bond with his eldest son. This hospitalisation brought back memories of the time when Salim Khan, despite his love for Salman, had chosen silence over words to teach a lesson, a story that still surprises many.

The bond between Salim Khan and Salman Khan

Salim Khan has always been known for his discipline especially with Salman. He has openly said that while he scolded all of his children, Salman faced the strictest guidance because he was the eldest. Being first in the family, Salim believed Salman carried the responsibility of setting an example.

Salim once shared that Salman had jokingly remarked that many of his habits were similar to his father’s. Salim, instead of feeling flattered, told him that it might sound like a compliment for Salman but was not one for him. He emphasized that he did not want his son to inherit certain habits or mistakes from his own life.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Also read: What happened to Salim Khan? Salman Khan’s father rushed to ICU after complaining of…

Why Salim Khan did not talk to Salman Khan?

In a candid conversation Salim Khan, once revealed that there were times when he completely stopped speaking to Salman. If he felt Salman had made a wrong decision or behaved in a way he disapproved of, he would choose silence over arguments.

One such period lasted nearly six months. For Salim, silence was a tool for reflection rather than a sign of anger. He believed that giving space often teaches more than scolding or lecturing. His approach was his way of instilling accountability and self-discipline in his son.

The one incident from childhood memories

A story from Salman’s childhood illustrates how firm Salim could be. Young Salman along with his school friend Zubin Irani once took Salim’s car without permission. When Salim discovered it he scolded both boys sharply and called them useless while they stood silently with their heads down. It was a harsh lesson but one that left a lasting impression on Salman.

More about Salim Khan’s hospitalisation

On February 17 2026 Salman immediately reached the hospital and is said to have paused his work commitments. His siblings Arbaaz, Sohail, Alvira and Arpita were also present along with son-in-law Atul Agnihotri.

While the family has not shared detailed updates about his condition the sudden news reminded many of the deep bond Salim Khan shares with his eldest son.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.