Home

Entertainment

When Salim Khan revealed why he never wrote a script for son Salman Khan: Ek bohot badi risk hai…

When Salim Khan revealed why he never wrote a script for son Salman Khan: ‘Ek bohot badi risk hai…’

Salim Khan once revealed why he didn't write a script for his son, Salman Khan. Read what he said.

When Salim Khan revealed why he never wrote a script for son Salman Khan: ‘Ek bohot badi risk hai…’

In the glitzy and glamorous world of showbiz, we often see star kids following in the footsteps of their parents and taking forward their legacy. However, some rare gems carve their own niche and make a name for themselves. Once such similar situation occurred with Salman Khan. Son of the most celebrated screenwriter, Salim Khan. Known for shaping the golden era of Hindi cinema with stories that continue to inspire generations. He delivered timeless classics such as Sholay, Zanjeer, and Seeta Aur Geeta with Javed Akhtar. Yet, despite his towering legacy and his son Salman Khan becoming one of Bollywood’s biggest superstars, he never created a script for his own son, Salman Khan.

In an old interview, Salim Khan finally addressed this billion-dollar question and revealed the reason behind it.

A Question That Always Followed Him

Salim revealed that perception played a major role in his choice. He explained, “When a person goes to anybody, voh yeh kehta hai ‘saab mere paas badi kamaal ki script hai, aap sun lijiye’. Fir uska pehle khayal yeh aayega ki agar inke paas itni kamaal ki script thi toh inhone apne bete ke sath kyu nahi bana li (When a person goes to anybody, he says ‘Sir, I have a very amazing script, please listen to it’. Then his first thought would be that if he had such a wonderful script, then why didn’t he make it with his son?).”

‘Ek Bohot Badi Risk Hai’

The veteran writer further highlighted the professional risks of collaborating with his son. He said, “Aur fir agar Salman Khan ke saath banata rahu toh ek bohot badi risk hai. Hit ho gayi toh unki hai, flop ho gayi toh daddy ki thi (And then if I continue to work with Salman Khan, it comes with a big risk. If it became a hit, it was his film; if it became a flop, it was Daddy’s.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Separating Family From Profession

This professional and personal boundary of Salim Khan shows how he doesn’t let his personal relationships influence professional decisions. His approach underscored a belief in letting Salman carve his own path without the added pressure of paternal expectations.

Latest Update On Salim Khan’s Health

Meanwhile, the veteran writer is currently hospitalised after he experienced a health scare. Sources indicate that he is under medical supervision and recovering, reassuring fans who were concerned about his well-being.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.