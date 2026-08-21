When Salman Khan asked Janhvi Kapoor about marriage, her answer about late mother Sridevi and Boney Kapoor won hearts: ‘I know mum…’

An old video featuring a young Janhvi Kapoor, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor is going viral again. Janhvi’s innocent response about her parents’ marriage has left fans emotional.

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Janhvi Kapoor’s take on Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s marriage (PC: Instagram)

Some old celebrity videos have a way of finding their way back onto the internet at just the right time. One such clip featuring a very young Janhvi Kapoor is currently making the rounds, and it is easy to see why. The video takes viewers back to a time when Janhvi and her sister, Khushi Kapoor, were still very young. Their parents, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, had appeared on Salman Khan’s popular game show, Dus Ka Dum, giving a glimpse into the family’s life. During the appearance, Janhvi was asked a simple question about marriage. Her answer was short, innocent, and completely unfiltered. Years later, however, those few words have taken on a much deeper and more emotional meaning. The resurfaced clip has left fans remembering Sridevi and the special bond she shared with her daughters.

Young Janhvi Kapoor’s take on Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s marriage

The old footage is from 2009, when Sridevi and Boney Kapoor appeared on Salman Khan’s Dus Ka Dum. Their daughters Janhvi and Khushi were also seated in the audience. During the episode, Salman turned his attention towards Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor and asked them, “What do you think marriages are made in heaven?”

To this Khushi simply replied, “I don’t know”, while Janhvi replied to this question by saying, “I know Mum and Dad’s are made in heaven.” Her sweet response left everyone smiling, including Sridevi and Boney, who were seen giggling at their daughter’s innocent comment.

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s love story

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor got married in 1996 and had two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi. Their relationship has remained a subject of public interest over the years because Boney was married to his first wife, Mona Shourie Kapoor, when he fell in love with Sridevi, but the couple also shared a close family life away from the spotlight.

Boney had spoken several times about his relationship with Sridevi and how he fell in love with her while working on Mr India. The producer later revealed that they got married in 1996.

Sridevi’s tragic death in 2018

Iconic actress Sridevi tragically died at age 54 on February 24, 2018, in Dubai. Her cause of death was officially ruled as accidental drowning in a hotel bathtub after losing consciousness.

After detailed questioning and forensic analysis by Dubai Police, her case was cleared of foul play, and her mortal remains were flown back to Mumbai for a state funeral.