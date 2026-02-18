Home

When Salman Khan opened up about his pain over Salim Khan’s second marriage with Helen, ‘I can’t bear…’

In a rare candid moment, Salman Khan reflected on the emotional turmoil he experienced during a major turning point in his family life, sharing how it shaped his bond with his parents and changed his perspective over time.

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan has been hospitalised, leaving admirers and members of the film fraternity worried. The father of Salman Khan was admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital earlier this week. The family did not immediately share full details, but the news alone was enough to spark concern among fans who have followed his journey for decades. Social media quickly filled with prayers and wishes for his speedy recovery.

Moments like this often bring back memories of the Khan family’s emotional past. Salman may appear fearless and outspoken on screen, yet he has always been deeply attached to his parents. His respect for his father and his unconditional love for his mother, Salma Khan, have been evident in many interviews.

When Salman Khan faced a personal heartbreak

The recent update has also reminded many of a difficult chapter from Salman’s younger years. In 1981, when Salim Khan married Helen, the decision came as a shock to the family. Salim had already been married to Salma for 17 years and they were raising four children, Salman, Sohail, Arbaaz and Alvira. Salman later spoke honestly about how painful that time was for him. He did not hide his emotions and admitted that he struggled to accept the change within his home.

What did Salman Khan say?

In one of his old interviews Salman said, “My mom’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me. I can’t say why I don’t think explanations are needed. We get along very well because basically I’m a mama’s boy. I can’t bear to see her unhappy. She was very hurt when my father married again. I’d hate it when she’d wait up for him to come home.”

About Salim Khan’s hospitalisation

Coming back to the present Salim Khan was admitted to the ICU after experiencing swelling and complications. Doctors performed a Digital Subtraction Angiography procedure and placed him on a ventilator as a precaution due to high blood pressure. A planned medical procedure was delayed because of haemorrhage concerns. He is currently stable and recovering under close observation.

Several celebrities and close family members visited Lilavati Hospital to check on his health and pray for his recovery. Veteran writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar visited the hospital twice. Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar had co-written some of Hindi cinema’s biggest classics in the 1970s and early 1980s including cult classics like Sholay, Zanjeer, Deewaar, Trishul, Shakti and Mr. India.

