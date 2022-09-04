Mumbai: Bollywood actor and Anil Kapoor’s brother Sanjay Kapoor has been making headlines after his wife and actress Maheep Kapoor promoted her new Netflix show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. During the promotions, Maheep shared something really shocking about their her married life with Sanjay. She recalled the time when Sanjay cheated on her. Maheep Kapoor was on the verge of leaving Sanjay because he cheated on her, early in their marriage.Also Read - Shanaya Kapoor's Debut Film 'Bedhadak' Shelved? Star Daughter Was All Set To Be Launched In Bollywood By Karan Johar!

While speaking to Seema Sajdeh on Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Maheep recalled an incident when her eldest daughter Shanaya Kapoor was very young and Sanjay cheated on her. She said, “Now you know it, Seema. Initially in my marriage, there was an indiscretion that Sanjay had or whatever. I walked out with Shanaya. I stood up for myself but then, I had a newborn baby. Again, as a woman and as a mother, the first priority is my child. I owed my daughter this amazing father, which he is. I owed it to myself. And if I look back and if I broke this s**t up, I would have regretted it all my life. Because when my kids walk into my home, my husband walks into my home, this is their sanctuary. They need to feel peace. And I feel Sanjay gives that to me also.” Also Read - Sohail Khan-Seema Sachdev File For Divorce After 24 Years of Marriage - See Pics From Court

Seema then asked her if she had forgiven Sanjay, Maheep replied saying, “For what happened 100 years ago, of course. And I want to tell you that for me, I am grateful that we moved on… Marriage is shades of grey. I know that for him, marriage is life-long.” Also Read - Arpita Khan Eid Party: Bhaijaan Makes A Grand Entry, Ranveer Singh Looks Dapper In A Cool Shirt And Hat | Watch Video

Later, while speaking to the cameras, she said, “I wanted my marriage to work. At any cost. And I did it selfishly for me and for my child. It was not a compromise at all. It was for me.” She continued, “Forgiveness? We have both forgiven each other at many stages in our lives. I have been a royal f**king b***h. He had wanted to stab me many times. We have grown through this journey and we’ve come out stronger.”

Talking about Bollywood Wives, apart from Maheep, it revolves around Chunkey Pandey’s wife Bhavna Pandey, actor Samir Soni’s wife Neelam Kothari and Sohail Khan’s ex-wife Seema Kiran Sajdeh.