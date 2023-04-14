When Satish Kaushik Said ‘Do Something Nahi Toh Main Mar Jaunga’ – Shabana Azmi Speaks!

Home

Satish Kaushik's life and liveliness were celebrated at a cozy gathering in Mumbai by his friend and fellow actor Anupam Kher on Thursday evening. Here's how Shabana Azmi recalled her late friend there.

Mumbai: The late actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik’s friends and family members gathered on Thursday evening to celebrate his legacy and his life. The actor died earlier this year and left a big void in the lives of his fans and family. On his 67th birth anniversary, Anupam Kher, Shabana Azmi, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Javed Akhtar, Rakesh Bedi, Samir Soni, and others shared stories of his life – some emotional and some funny. As reported by ETimes, Azmi, who was one of Kaushik’s close friends talked about how he cared the most about his daughter, Vanshika Kaushik, and would always freak out if it was about something related to her.

Azmi recalled the time when Kaushik got the coronavirus and was scared about his daughter. She said, “Satish loved his daughter. I was in Budapest and I got a call from him, he was crying and he said, ‘I have got Covid and Vanshika has also got Covid’. She went on to mention how he wasn’t thinking about anything else but his daughter and said, “They are not allowing us to stay together and what will the little girl do alone if she is quarantined? So, do something warna main mar jaaunga (I will die) if they separate me from my daughter.”

While these stories made everyone sit up and admire the humour that Kaushik had embedded in his life but also left them teary-eyed. Shabana Azmi also spoke about the time her late friend brought up filmy humour while talking to master director Shyam Benegal. She narrated the incident and said, “Once, he walked out of a nursing home with his X-rays in his hand. That is when Shyam Benegal, who had heard from someone that Satish Kaushik is a great actor, called him. He told Satish to bring some of his photos and come to his house. Satish looked at the X-rays and joked, ‘Shyam babu, main X-ray bhej dunga, kyunki andar se main bohot khoobsurat hoon (I will share my X-rays as well because I am beautiful from the inside).”

It was a room full of people who loved Satish Kaushik for the man he was and for the life he lived. The event was also attended by his wife and a teenage daughter who are still trying to come to terms with the loss. May he rest in peace!

