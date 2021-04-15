Mumbai: If there is one couple in Bollywood that surely sets relationship goals each time they are spotted together, then it is obviously Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan. The two share a bond that reinstates our faith in love and marriage. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Lauds Kolkata Knight Riders on Their 100th IPL Win After Eoin Morgan-Led Side Beat SRH

While talking about this adorable duo, we stumbled upon a throwback interview of Shah Rukh Khan in which the king of romance can be seen recalling a funny incident from his wedding reception. During a chat with actor Farida Jalal, Shah Rukh had revealed a humorous incident when he asked Gauri to change her name to 'Ayesha' and wear a 'Burqa'.

Recalling the incident, Shah Rukh Khan said, "I remember, when their whole family, old fashioned people, I respect them all and respect their beliefs but at that time, in that old-fashioned reception, all of them were sitting there when I came in at 1:15, whispering "Hmmm.. He's a Muslim boy. Hmm.. Will he change the girl's name? Will she (Gauri) become a Muslim?" He further added, "They were all talking in Punjabi. So, I looked at the time and said, "OK Gauri, put on your 'burqa' and let's read the namaaz now." The whole family stared at us wondering if I had already changed her religion already. So I told them, "From now on she will wear a burqa all the time, she won't ever leave the house and her name will be changed to Ayesha and she will be like this."

During a Koffee With Karan Season 1 episode, even Gauri Khan mentioned that there’s a balance between the two with regard to religion. “There is a balance, I respect Shah Rukh’s religion but that doesn’t mean that I would convert and become a Muslim. I don’t believe in that. I think everybody is an individual and follows their religion. But, obviously, there should be no disrespect. Like Shah Rukh would not disrespect my religion as well,” she said.