Home

Entertainment

When Suniel Shetty gave advice to son Ahan Shetty on the comparison of Borders legacy, Just be honest with your role

When Suniel Shetty gave advice to son Ahan Shetty on the comparison of Border’s legacy, ‘Just be honest with your role’

Suniel Shetty shared guidance with his son Ahan Shetty, emphasizing honesty and dedication while approaching roles connected to iconic films like Border.

As Border 2 releases in theatres tomorrow, attention is firmly on Ahan Shetty, who is stepping into one of Indian cinema’s most respected war franchises. The pressure of expectations is undeniable, especially when the film carries a legacy that still lives strongly in public memory. For Ahan, this journey is not just professional but deeply personal.

While excitement surrounds the release, Ahan’s calm approach has drawn notice. Behind that confidence lies advice from his father that helped him face comparisons and stay focused on his own performance.

Ahan Shetty reveals what Suniel Shetty told him

Speaking at the trailer launch of Border 2, Ahan Shetty opened up about the guidance he received from Suniel Shetty before taking on the role. Sharing his father’s exact words, Ahan said, “Just be honest with your role, be honest with the character, and just have fun. Go out there and enjoy yourself. Don’t think too much about what people have to say, or don’t compare it to Border. That was the most important.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Suniel Shetty’s iconic role and lasting legacy in Border

In the 1997 war epic Border, Suniel Shetty delivers a career-defining performance as Assistant Commandant Bhairon Singh Rathore, a valiant BSF officer. Inspired by the real-life hero of Longewala, Naik Bhairon Singh, his character is a deeply patriotic son of the soil with a spiritual attachment to the desert.

Shetty nailed the role by blending his rugged athletic screen presence with emotional vulnerability. His intense dialogue delivery and the raw conviction in his final selfless sacrifice, where he charges at enemy tanks, turned the character into an enduring symbol of Indian valor. The performance remains one of the strongest pillars of Border’s emotional impact.

About Border 2

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is based on the 1971 India Pakistan war and serves as a spiritual sequel to Border. Sunny Deol returns to the franchise, joined by Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh. Ahan Shetty plays a naval officer, introducing a fresh perspective by highlighting the role of the Indian Navy alongside the Army and Air Force. The film expands the battlefield while staying rooted in patriotism and sacrifice.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.