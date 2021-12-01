Mumbai: Sunny Deol tells that when his son Karan Deol witnessed his father hugging Juhi Chawla in a love scene when Karan was a small child, he started crying. Sunny appeared on the ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ as a special guest to support his son Karan Deol, who came to promote his movie ‘Velle’, along with Visshesh Tiwari and Savant Singh Premi.Also Read - Gadar 2: Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel Leave You Nostalgic as Tara Singh And Sakeena in Their First Look

During the show, host Kapil Sharma asked how comfortable he is in doing romantic scenes in front of his father Dharmendra, and his son Karan Deol. Sunny recalls an incident when his son started crying after watching him do a romantic scene. Also Read - Krushna Abhishek Adds More Spark to The Mama-Bhanja Row, Takes Dig at Govinda 'Aajkal Main Family Me Nahi Hun'!

Sunny says how Karan reacted while looking at him doing some intimate scenes with Juhi: “He (Karan Deol) was an infant when I was shooting for a film with Juhi Chawla. So, in one scene I hug her and all that. It was a song sequence. He was behind me, in my cousin’s arms. So during that scene, he started to cry loudly.”

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

(With inputs from IANS)