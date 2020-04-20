Actor Taapsee Pannu has taken a trip down the memory lane amid lockdown. The actor has shared yet another throwback picture from the making of her 2018 film Manmarziyaan. The BTS picture of Taapsee dressed as a Punjabi bride in a peach salwar kameez while waiting to give her shot in Gurudwara is mesmerising all her fans. She looked beautiful while sitting on the white marble stairs as a bride with golden kaleeras and red and white choora (bangles) in hand. Her nath (nose ring) and maang tika has made all brides-to-be swoon over this look. Also Read - Muskurayega India: Akshay, Ayushmann, Kartik , Kriti, Bhumi Spread Positivity in Inspiring Song

Taapse mentioned in the post that this was the time when the whole team was ready for the interval sequence. She talked about filming her favourite scene and thinking about kadah prashad (halwa served in Gurudwaras).

While sharing the picture, Pannu wrote, "Just before the interval sequence of #Manmarziyaan. One of my favourite moments in the film. As an actor who has acted in quite a few films now I have probably dressed up as a bride many times but this was the first one in Gurudwara. Have only seen gurudwara weddings so closely in real life during the wedding functions of family members, friends n relatives. So here I'm sitting n thinking……..end mein kadah prashaad real mein milega ki nahi 💁🏻‍♀️ #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost".

Have a look here:

Earlier, Taapsee spilled the beans on the meaning behind her tattoo and where she wants her third one. Taking to her Instagram handle, Taapsee shared a picture of herself flaunting the tattoo on the days of preparation for Pink and elaborated in the caption, “The first tattoo trial of Pink. The idea was to find a design which resonates with the situation of Minal. A bird who wants to open her wings and fly. A bird who comes in her own elements by the end of it all. I have 2 tattoos on me and had it not been this acting profession I would’ve probably gotten a third one on the nape of my neck by now #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost (sic).”