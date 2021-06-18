Chennai: The producer of Thalapathy Vijay’s Thuppakki has revealed a heartwarming gesture from the popular Tamil actor. Producer Thanu recalled an incident when Thalapathy Vijay helped him to complete the film. Also Read - Master Smashes IMDb Record; Thalapathy Vijay Beats The White Tiger in Pageviews

The veteran producer has revealed that Thalapathy Vijay helped him to finish Thuppakki. He has said that the film's budget went overboard he wasn't left with much money. While Rs 1.45 crores were needed to shoot the song, only Rs 80 lakhs were left from the film's budget. However, it is Thalapathy Vijay who came to the rescue. Vijay came to know about the crisis and sent the extra Rs 65 lakhs through his assistant to producer Thanu. However, the producer refused to take the amount adding that he was only concerned about the extra budget and did not want money. The kind gesture left producer Thanu overwhelmed.

Meanwhile, the actor, who is set to celebrate his birthday on June 22 is likely to surprise his fans with a big announcement. As reported in Filmfare, the makers of Vijay's next movie are likely to release an official announcement on his birthday. Apart from this, director Vamsi Paidipally and producer Dil Raju will also work with Vijay for his next movie which is tentatively titled Thalapathy 66.

On the work front, Thalapathy 65‘s final schedule for the shoot in Georgia has been completed and the shooting has now been halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. Thalapathy 65 is written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar of Kolamavu Kokila fame and is expected to release during the Pongal festival next year and also features Pooja Hegde.