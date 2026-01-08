Home

When Toxic star Yash gave his opinion on Dhurandhar actor Ranveer Singh, ‘I didn’t…’

In a throwback moment, Yash, the star of Toxic, shared his thoughts on Ranveer Singh, the shining star of Dhurandhar. Read what he had to say.

The teaser for Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has created a huge buzz online. Fans are eagerly awaiting the clash between Kannada superstar Yash and Bollywood star Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2, set to release on March 19. Amid the excitement, old clips of Yash and Ranveer praising each other’s work have resurfaced, showing mutual admiration between the two stars.

Yash about Ranveer Singh?

In one of the clips from a 2018 interview with ETV Bharat, Yash was asked about his favourite Bollywood actors. He named Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan as his top choices. Speaking about actors from the younger generation, Yash said, “Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, they are both very good. I didn’t like Ranveer Singh’s work initially, but now he looks very good. I started liking him from Bajirao Mastani, and in Padmaavat, he was stunning. He did an amazing job.” He also praised Ranbir Kapoor’s performance in Sanju.

Ranveer Singh on Yash

The admiration is mutual. In a 2022 interview with Film Companion, Ranveer Singh revealed that he had watched KGF alone in bed and was cheering for Yash. He expressed his love for the cinematic experience, calling it “his first love.” These clips highlight the professional respect between the two actors despite their upcoming box office face-off, which has already ignited a huge buzz.

About Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic is a period gangster drama featuring an ensemble cast including Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi, and Sudev Nair. The film marks Yash’s return after the massive success of KGF: Chapter 2 and is his 19th lead role. Fans are especially excited about its unique visuals and storyline.

About Dhurandhar 2

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 is the sequel to the hit action thriller Dhurandhar. Inspired by real-life geopolitical events, the film explores Ranveer Singh’s character Hamza and his covert anti-terror missions. The star-studded cast also includes Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Rakesh Bedi, making it a high-profile spy thriller.

