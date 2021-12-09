Parineeti Chopra completes 10 years: Parineeti Chopra made her acting debut in the film ‘Ladies versus Ricky Bahl’ opposite Ranveer Singh ten years ago. She then went on to star in films including ‘Ishaqzaade,’ ‘Shuddh Desi Romance,’ and ‘Hasee Toh Phasee,’ as well as ‘The Girl On The Train‘ and ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.’ On the occasion of her tenth year in the industry, the actor announced that she would no longer play it safe in her career.Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Swims With Fishes, Explores 'Glorious Underwater Creations of God' With Citadel Team

Parineeti explains: “I’ve had the good fortune to work on some of the most important films in Indian cinema’s history, as well as cooperate with some of the top filmmakers, performers, and technicians in our storied industry. When you enjoy what you do, time flies, as it did for me.” Also Read - Uunchai: Parineeti Chopra Bags Sooraj Barjatya Film, Joins Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher

“As I complete 10 years in cinema, I feel I have just started my journey. I’m raring to go actually for my next decade in cinema. I’m loving the kind of offers that are coming my way because I’m getting the freedom to express myself freely.” Parineeti added: “I’m not going to play safe anymore.” Also Read - Parineeti Chopra Impresses Fans As She Sings Kalank's Title Track With Brother Shivang Chopra | Watch

The actor stressed that with ‘The Girl on the Train’ and ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’, directors are seeing her “in a new light and offering me the kind of work I always wanted to do.”

Parineeti will be seen next in films like ‘Animal ‘ opposite Ranbir Kapoor and ‘Uunchai’ with megastar Amitabh Bachchan. She shared a glimpse with Sooraj Barjatya, ‘Uunchai’s’ director on her social handle.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra)

We’re really excited to watch Parineeti in two back-to-back films with leading stars. Watch this space for more updates on her upcoming projects.

(With inputs from IANS)