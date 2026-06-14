Where is Aamir Khan’s Lagaan co-star Gracy Singh? She quit acting, now focuses on…

Gracy Singh, who stayed away from the mainstream Bollywood spotlight for several years, was recently spotted at Lagaan’s 25-year celebration event. See her pics.

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Gracy Singh (PC- Instagram/Viral Bhayani)

Lagaan, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, proved to be a blockbuster and achieved remarkable success at the box office in 2001. Film critics praised it as a “perfect entertainer,” with many reviews giving it an average rating of four out of five stars. It also emerged as the most-awarded film at the 47th Filmfare Awards, winning eight trophies, including Best Film, Best Director and Best Actor.

Produced on a budget of Rs 25 crore (US$5.3 million), Lagaan was the most expensive Indian film at the time of its release. On June 13, the Aamir Khan production completed 25 years, and the cast and crew marked the occasion with a special celebration. The epic period musical sports drama was produced by Aamir Khan, who also starred in the film alongside debutant Gracy Singh, who played Gauri, a village girl. Her performance in Lagaan earned her widespread appreciation and several awards.

Gracy Singh stayed away from the limelight

Gracy Singh, who stayed away from the mainstream Bollywood spotlight for several years, was recently spotted at Lagaan’s 25-year celebration event held to mark the film’s milestone. Her appearance quickly grabbed attention, with fans delighted to see her reunite with the cast after so many years. Videos from the event soon went viral on social media. The actress was seen wearing a lavender embroidered suit and looked cheerful as she posed for the paparazzi. Gracy’s portrayal of Gauri in Lagaan remains one of her most memorable performances, and her appearance brought back nostalgia for many fans.

Fans also showered her with praise in the comments section. One user wrote, “Gracy’s dressing sense is very simple yet beautiful,” while others commented, “Simple and sober” and “She has a very sweet smile.”

Gracy Singh was just 20 years old when Lagaan was released, and her performance in the film received widespread appreciation. Over the years, she appeared in several films including Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., Gangaajal, Armaan, Muskaan, Deshdrohi and Blue Mountains. However, despite her early success, many of her later films did not perform well at the box office. She also worked across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Gujarati, Punjabi and Bengali cinema.

Gracy was last seen in Santoshi Maa – Sunayein Vrat Kathayein. Speaking about the show at the time, she said, “Fans and well-wishers often ask me why I choose only selective roles despite receiving many offers. The reason is that I look for something meaningful in every character that I can connect with personally. Playing Maa Santoshi in my first stint was deeply fulfilling, and bringing that essence back again felt surreal. Portraying a divine character isn’t easy, but it brings an unexplainable sense of positivity.”

What does Gracy Singh do now?

Gracy Singh has largely stayed away from mainstream Bollywood in recent years. Apart from acting, she is also known for her interest in classical dance and has trained in forms including Bharatanatyam, Odissi and Manipuri. She lives a quiet and spiritual life away from the commercial limelight. She has mostly stepped away from acting to focus on her spiritual journey with the Brahma Kumaris.