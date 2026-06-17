Where is Taare Zameen Par’s Yohan now? Meet Sachet Engineer, the child actor who became a dentist

Taare Zameen Par Child Actor Sachet Engineer Left Films, Became a Successful Dentist in the UK.

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Sachet Engineer (PC - Instagram)

When Taare Zameen Par was released in 2007, the film and its characters won people’s hearts. One such character was Ishaan Awasthi’s intelligent elder brother, Yohan, played by child artist Sachet Engineer. His innocent face, impressive performance, and portrayal of a studious elder brother made him a household name. However, after the film’s success, Sachet chose a path very different from what many expected. He stepped away from the glamour of the film industry and pursued a different career — and today, his journey is no less fascinating than a movie script. Once recognised on screen, Sachet Engineer is now a successful gold medal-winning dentist in the UK and is also pursuing his dream of becoming a pilot.

Child actors often dream of building a career in films, but Sachet had a different vision. After the tremendous success of Taare Zameen Par, he gained widespread recognition and began receiving film offers. However, he chose to prioritise his studies over the glamour world. This decision later proved to be one of his greatest strengths.

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Sachet pursued his studies with dedication. He completed his dental education at DY Patil University and earned a gold medal in periodontology. He later moved to the UK for higher education, where he studied at the renowned UCL Eastman Dental Institute in London and built a strong reputation as a dentist. Today, he is doing exceptionally well in his profession.

Not only a dentist, but also a dream to become a pilot

Sachet’s story doesn’t end there. He also has a passion for flying. In recent years, he has shared glimpses of his flight training, revealing that he is also working towards becoming a pilot. From being a dentist focused on bringing smiles to his patients to pursuing his dream of soaring through the skies as a pilot, Sachet’s journey is truly inspiring.

Sachet has a special relationship with the film family

Interestingly, Sachet has a long association with the film world. His grandmother, Krishna Kumari Seth, was an actress, while his grandfather, Suraj Prakash, was a film producer. Yet, he chose to carve out his own identity. His selection for Taare Zameen Par was purely coincidental, but that one film made him unforgettable.

Even today people recognise him as ‘Yohan’

Sachet may be away from films, but fans of Taare Zameen Par still remember him as Yohan. The actor, who played the smart elder brother on screen, has also achieved remarkable success in real life through education and hard work. Perhaps that is why his story remains just as interesting to people today as it was when he appeared in the film 18 years ago.