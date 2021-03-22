South Korea: K-pop band BTS has become people’s favourite in a very short span of time. The band has not only broken several records but has also created a huge fan following. Just a few days back the Korean pop band rocked the Grammys on March 15, and now it seems like BTS fans are missing the famous band. Also Read - #RacismNotComedy: All About BTS Cartoon Controversy as Fans Recall Kim Speaking Against Racism

BTS fans have now started a Twitter storm with #WhereisBTS. Loads of fans have come forth asking about the whereabouts of K-pop band. This all started after BTS member Jungkook released an unheard version of the bridge of their song Dis-ease. Not just this, but rapper RM also posted a picture of himself eating dinner. Fans were quick to notice the difference in time between these two posts. While the dinner picture was posted at 3 PM KST, Jungkook dropped his bridge at 3 AM KST. This raised speculations with several people questioning #WhereisBTS. Some of the fans also believed that BTS members were in Los Angeles.

While some fans expressed their theories about #WhereisBTS, other shared hilarious jokes about these theories. One social media user wrote that BTS members are playing hide and seek, another wrote ‘uhm chill guys, Joon is literally here beside me in bed’.

I think I spotted BTS peeking from the kitchen window😉#WhereIsBTS pic.twitter.com/fKZkZf0HGY — ᴮᴱJoyful⁷ (@estherell7) March 21, 2021

Ever since the ‘Dynamite’ debut in August 2020, the band has created several records including the most-viewed YouTube video in 24 hours, most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours, and the most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group in 2020.