Who are Utpal Udit and Khwaab? The duo behind 200-year-old Bhojpuri folk song ‘Kachaudi Gali’ changing perceptions about Bihar | Exclusive Interview

Utpal Udit and Khwaab are the creative minds behind the revival of the 200-year-old Bhojpuri folk song ‘Kachaudi Gali’ from Coke Studio Bharat.

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Kachaudi Gali (PC- YouTube)

Coke Studio Bharat has once again touched listeners emotionally with its latest Season 4 release, Kachaudi Gali. The haunting Bhojpuri folk track beautifully brings alive the pain of separation, memories of old Banaras, and a forgotten piece of history through soulful poetry and music. The song becomes even more powerful because of the heartfelt vocals of Rekha Bhardwaj and Utpal Udit. Utpal Udit beautifully preserves the raw and earthy essence of Bhojpuri folk music, while Khwaab’s subtle musical arrangement gently enhances the emotional mood without taking away from the song’s traditional folk charm.

Who are the artists reviving forgotten Bhojpuri folk through ‘Kachaudi Gali’?

India.com interviewed Utpal Udit and Nishant Nagar, popularly known as Khwaab, where they spoke about the kind of recognition and fame they have received after the success of the song. Nishant, who uses the name Khwaab as his music producer identity, has been creating music and collaborating with several musicians for quite some time. His approach to Hindi indie and pop music, influenced by ambient music, electronica, and softer soundscapes, brings a fresh and interesting perspective.

The 32-year-old revealed that he completed his degree in Physics from Delhi University before eventually pursuing what attracted him the most – music. Khwaab, who has been associated with Coke Studio Bharat, discovered Utpal Udit from Bihar through social media, where the singer used to upload his own recreations of folk songs.

Speaking about working with Utpal, Khwaab said, “India’s folk music space is incredibly vast and full of unexplored melodies. Even if someone knows a thousand songs, there are still lakhs more waiting to be discovered. That richness and diversity make Indian folk music truly special, and collaborating with Utpal helps bring those hidden sounds to a wider audience.”

From Bihar to Coke Studio Bharat

Utpal Udit is an indie-folk singer and songwriter who is on a mission to take Bihari folk music to a global audience. He said that the response to the song has been exactly what the team hoped for. He shared that the main purpose behind the track was to change the way people perceive Bhojpuri music, and he is happy to see audiences understanding and appreciating that vision. Speaking to India.com, Utpal said, “Kachaudi Gali is for those who used to make fun of Bhojpuri music and only associated it with vulgarity.” Through his recreated version of the 200-year-old folk song, he hopes to change people’s perception and show them the richness and beauty of Bhojpuri folk music.

Also Read: Why Coke Studio Bharat’s Kachaudi Gali is touching hearts: This Bhojpuri folk song carries the pain of a woman

Udit Utpal showed the real Bihar

Coming from Bihar, Utpal Udit was asked whether the positive response to the song which is in Bhojpuri feels like a personal achievement, especially since Bhojpuri cinema and songs are often mocked because of the kind of content associated with the industry. Responding to this, the singer said it feels like a “new era” for Bhojpuri music. He explained that Bhojpuri music was not always viewed negatively. Recalling his childhood around 2008-2010, Utpal said folk music used to be commonly played in homes and was deeply connected to culture and traditions. However, as time passed, many songs with problematic lyrics became popular, which slowly changed people’s perception of Bhojpuri music. Utpal shared that whenever he travelled or met people, they would often bring up Bhojpuri songs in a mocking or derogatory manner. According to him, this is what motivated him to work towards changing that image. He added that culture shapes people, and the kind of music audiences consume eventually defines the identity of that culture.

Utpal Udit is 24 years old, and his educational background is far from music. He studied Law and, when asked why he chose the field, he said, “I want to know all the rights and understand what is legally right and wrong.” He also claims to be the first Bihari singer to feature on Coke Studio Bharat.

Watch the song Kachaudi Gali: