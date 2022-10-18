Adipurush: Bhushan Kumar, the T-Series supremo, who is financing the upcoming epic drama “Adipurush”, has gifted a swanky, blood-red Ferrari F8 Tributo supercar to the film’s director Om Raut. According to the reports, the price of the super luxury vehicle is Rs 4.02 crore. Reports also suggest that the car is not straight out of the showroom, but instead, it was earlier registered in Kumar’s name.Also Read - All Medical Colleges In THIS State Will Now Teach MBBS Course In Hindi

In fact, it is rumored that Bhushan Kumar has gifted the Ferrari to Om Raut from his own exotic collection. It is also being speculated that this is not the first time that Kumar has showered his colleagues with expensive cars and gifts.

Following the super success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' earlier this year, Bhushan Kumar gifted Kartik Aaryan a posh Orange McLaren worth Rs 4.70 crore.

Adipurush stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, Sunny Singh as Laxman, and Saif Ali Khan as Raavan. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Om, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair and would be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada and is all set to hit the theatres on January 12, 2023.