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Who is Aarav Kumar, the son of a Rs 2700 crore-worth actor, and why is he trending?

Who is Aarav Kumar, the son of a Rs 2700 crore-worth actor, and why is he trending?

Aarav Kumar has recently caught attention online as curiosity grows around his identity and background. Being son of one of India biggest actors has added to interest while his low key lifestyle and personal choices continue to keep people talking.

Curiosity around Aarav Kumar has suddenly picked up pace across internet, with many trying to understand why this young name linked to massive wealth prefers a quiet and simple routine. Unlike typical celebrity children who embrace the spotlight, he has chosen a path that feels grounded and away from attention. Living life on his own terms, he focuses on learning, growth and creativity rather than fame. His choices reflect discipline and strong personal values, which stand out sharply when compared with the expectations that usually surround families connected to the film world.

Who is Aarav Kumar?

Aarav Kumar, also known as Aarav Bhatia, is the son of Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna. Born on September 15, 2002, in Mumbai, he is now 22 years old. Despite coming from a family with reported wealth close to Rs 2700 crore, he has stayed away from glamour. His upbringing reflects a balance between privilege and discipline, shaped by strong family values.

Aarav Kumar’s education and independent life

Aarav began studies in Mumbai before moving abroad at young age. He studied at Ecole Mondiale World School then continued at United World College in Singapore. Later he shifted to London where he now lives independently. Reports suggest he manages daily routine on his own including cooking cleaning and basic chores which highlights self reliance rarely seen in celebrity circles.

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Simple lifestyle and fashion focus

Instead of luxury brands Aarav prefers thrift shopping and sustainable fashion. He is currently studying fashion design and aims to build career in creative field rather than films. His interest lies in design and craftsmanship which sets him apart from many star kids. This minimal approach has become major reason behind growing public interest.

Big Question: Why Aarav Kumar is trending?

Recent statements from his father brought him back into spotlight during promotions of his most anticipated Bhooth Bangla. I recent conversation, Akshay recalled childhood memory linked to Bhool Bhulaiyaa and her co-actress Vidya Balan. He said, “When he (Aarav) saw Bhool Bhulaiyaa for first time he could not speak to Vidya Balan for six years. Voh usse darta tha. I had to keep telling him she is very kind but he refused to meet her.” This anecdote quickly went viral adding fresh attention.

More about Aarav Kumar

Since from early age Aarav trained in martial arts and earned black belts in multiple forms including Kudo and Goju Ryu Karate. He also won gold medal at National Judo Championship which reflects dedication towards discipline and fitness and as of now he has no plan of following his father’s footstep and pursuing career in world of glitz and glam.

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