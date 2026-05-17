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Who is Aarti Ravi? Ravi Mohans ex-wife responds to his slitting wrist remark, says Never wake a sleeping lion

Who is Aarti Ravi? Ravi Mohan’s ex-wife responds to his slitting wrist remark, says ‘Never wake a sleeping lion’

Ravi Mohan's ex-wife Aarti's post received support from actor-politician Khushbu Sundar, who commented, "Never mess with a mother. And you are a lioness with her cubs. More power to you my baby."

South Indian actor Ravi Mohan’s married life is going through a tense phase. Recently, his wife, Aarti Ravi, shared a post on social media making several allegations against him. The actor later responded, and in a recent press conference, he not only countered the allegations but also claimed that she was distancing him from his children. Furthermore, Ravi Mohan announced that he would not work on any new films until their divorce is finalised. Meanwhile, his ex-wife has also shared a social media post, which is being seen as a response to his allegations.

Ravi Mohan’s ex-wife Aati gave a befitting reply

Ravi Mohan’s ex-wife Aarti Ravi wrote on Instagram with a heart emoji, “You never wake a sleeping lion. God help if she’s a mamma lion. My dignified silence should never be mistaken for weakness or taken undue advantage of.” She further added, “If needed, to protect my children and my dignity, I will step out of my comfort zone and face the world with the truth. Because truth always prevails.” Aarti’s post received support from actor-politician Khushbu Sundar, who commented, “Never mess with a mother. And you are a lioness with her cubs. More power to you my baby.”

Also Read: Ravi Mohan breaks down in tears after breakup from Keneeshaa Francis and divorce from wife Aarti: ‘I slit my wrists…’

Ravi Mohan’s statement

Ravi Mohan held a press conference after stepping away from his office, where he appeared quite emotional. Explaining his decision to pause acting until his divorce is finalized, he said, “I have made this decision because I cannot act under these circumstances. I cannot tolerate the unnecessary insults I am facing. I will not be patient any longer. Those who were trying to provoke me can do so now. This is my office, and those who wanted to use me as a punching bag can come here. I will kick them like Karate Babu.”

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He added that he would return to films only after his personal life stabilizes and the online negativity subsides. “Enough is enough. I refrained from opening up all these days. Now the time has come. People think Ravi Mohan aka Jayam Ravi is a soft person. I have been that way, but not anymore,” he said while speaking to the media. Quoting a Tamil proverb, he added, “Saadhu miranda kaadu kollathu,” meaning it is difficult to bear the anger of a soft-natured person. He further said, “There are people trying to test my patience. My message to them is this: this is my office. Face me if you can.”

Also Read: Who is Keneeshaa Francis? Ravi Mohan’s rumoured girlfriend accused of breaking actor’s marriage, leaves Chennai and quits social media

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