Bigg Boss 16 confirmed contestant Abdu Rozik is trending big on Google as the audience is excited to know who all others will be in this year's contestants list. On Tuesday, Salman Khan at the press conference announced Abdu Rozik as one of the confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss 16. Despite his baby-faced appearance, Abdu is actually over the age of 19. Abdu became an overnight internet sensation in 2021 following the videos of him and Hasbulla fighting and arguing.

Here are a few facts on Abdu Rozik, the confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 16

Abdu Rozik is a Tajik Singer and rapper. He is the world’s smallest singer. Abdu hails from Tajikistan and has a Youtube channel called Avlod Media which has more than 580k subscribers. Abdu will soon be seen in Salman Khan’s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Abdu garnered a lot of fame after a video of him fighting Hasbulla went viral on social media. Netizens like Abdu Rozik and Hasbulla for their small height and great personality. As per the information given by many Youtube videos, Abdu Rozik suffered from rickets in his childhood and due to his family’s financial problems, they couldn’t get him treated which eventually led to his height getting stagnant at a young age. However, the statement hasn’t been confirmed by Abdu himself.

Coming back to Bigg Boss 16, Abdu is the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 16. At a promotional event in Mumbai, Salman Khan announced Abdu’s name as the first contestant of the season.

With a broad smile, Abdu Rozik expressed his excitement and said, "I love going to the Bigg Boss house…excited, bahut excited!"

He continued, "I love you, everyone, please support me as (I am) Chota Bhaijaan, please support me, please vote for me! Please don't fight with me…I love you," soon after which Salman gave a disclaimer that Abdu is not a kid and that he is older than 18 years, and very much eligible to enter the Bigg Boss house.

Bigg Boss 16 is set to premiere on October 1, 2022, on Colors TV.