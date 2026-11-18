Who is Adam Shulman? Meet Anne Hathaway’s husband of 14 years as couple welcomes their third child

Hollywood actor Anne Hathaway has welcomed her third child with husband Adam Shulman. From his career as a jewellery designer to film producer and more, here's everything to know about Anne Hathaway's husband - Adam Shulman.

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Anne Hathaway married Adam Shulman in 2012 (PC: Instagram)

Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway has been making headlines for both her professional achievements and personal life. The Oscar-winning actor, who has had a busy year with several major film releases, has now entered another special phase of her life. She and her husband, Adam Shulman, have reportedly welcomed their third child, bringing another member into their family. While fans are familiar with Anne’s journey in Hollywood, Adam has largely stayed away from the spotlight. So, here’s a look at Anne Hathaway’s husband – Adam Shulman background, career, marriage to Anne and their family life.

Who is Anne Hathaway’s husband – Adam Shulman?

Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway is married to Adam Shulman. Adam Shulman is an American jewellery designer, actor and film producer. Although he is married to one of Hollywood’s most popular stars, he generally prefers to keep his life away from the limelight.

Adam Shulman is the co-founder of fine jewellery brand James Banks Design, which creates handcrafted jewellery using recycled materials. He has also designed some special pieces for his wife, including her engagement ring, which features an emerald-cut diamond.

Apart from jewellery designing, Adam has worked as an actor and producer. He collaborated with Anne on the 2014 independent film Song One, in which she played the lead role. The project gave the couple an opportunity to work together professionally.

He works as a producer for Song One, The Shower, Yesteryear, and Seesaw Monster. He previously acted in TV series such as American Dreams, The West Wing, and the TV movie The Dukes of Hazzard: The Beginning.

Anne has also spoken about enjoying the experience of working with her husband. In an earlier interview with People, she praised his abilities as a producer and said she learnt a lot from him during the process.

Anne Hathaway And Adam Shulman’s relationship timeline

Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman first met in April 2008 at the Palm Springs International Film Festival. The actress reportedly felt an instant connection with him, although it took some time for their relationship to develop.

In an earlier interview with Vogue, Anne spoke about their first meeting and admitted that she felt she had found someone special. The couple dated for around four years before getting married.

Anne Hathaway isn’t letting her third pregnancy stop her from attending #NYFW with husband Adam Shulman https://t.co/iwh8wyNi9o — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) September 11, 2026

Anne and Adam got engaged in November 2011, and they tied the knot in September 2012 in a private ceremony in Big Sur, California. Their wedding was attended by close friends and family members.

Over the years, the couple have maintained a relatively private relationship. However, Anne has occasionally spoken about how much Adam’s support means to her, particularly during busy periods in her acting career.

Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman welcomes third child

Anne Hathaway and her husband Adam Shulman have welcomed their third child, according to a report by PEOPLE. The news emerged after the actress was spotted in New York City with a newborn in a baby carrier. As of now, the couple has not publicly revealed the baby’s name or gender.

Anne Hathaway was seen out and about with her baby in New York City recently. ❤️ https://t.co/5hKyrV70Gf — Anne Hathaway Archives (@ahathawayfiles) November 17, 2026

The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, are already parents of two sons, Jonathan and Jack. Anne announced her third pregnancy in June 2026 through an Instagram post showing her baby bump.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway)

Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman became parents for the first time in March 2016 when they welcomed their son, Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman. Their second son, Jack, was born in November 2019. The news of her third pregnancy came during an especially busy period for the actress, who had several projects lined up, including Mother Mary, The Devil Wears Prada 2, The Odyssey, The End of Oak Street, and Verity.

Anne Hathaway’s upcoming projects

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Cruise (@tomcruise)

Anne Hathaway has several confirmed projects in the pipeline, including Fear Not, a six-part limited series for Paramount+ set to premiere in 2027, and Days of Thunder, a sequel starring Tom Cruise, scheduled for June 2028.

She is also expected to be seen in Princess Diaries 3, which is in development, and Alone at Dawn.